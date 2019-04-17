Drivers pass through toll booths at the Bay Bridge in Annapolis in 2012. (Bill O'Leary/Washington Post)

The head of the Maryland Transportation Authority, Kevin C. Reigrut, who oversaw the state’s eight toll facilities, abruptly tendered his resignation Tuesday.

Reigrut, who has led the 1,700-employee agency since January 2017, submitted his resignation effective Tuesday, before a scheduled meeting of the authority, Cheryl Sparks, a spokeswoman for the MdTA confirmed Wednesday. Chief Operating Officer John O’Neill is serving as acting executive director, Sparks said.

Sparks declined to answer questions about Reigrut’s reason for leaving his post, nor did she say whether he listed a reason to the authority. Reigrut’s biography had been removed from the authority’s website by Wednesday.

The Daily Record first reported the story.

Reigrut oversaw the state’s eight toll facilities and the ­E-ZPass Maryland system. Under his leadership, the authority eliminated the $7.50 fee imposed on new customers of the state’s ­E-ZPass program, a move Reigrut said was meant to boost electronic toll payments as the state explored a cashless system for its toll facilities.

The MdTA last year also announced a $1.1 billion, 10-mile extension of express toll lanes in the Interstate 95 corridor north of Baltimore, with construction expected to begin this year and completed in 2026.

Reigrut said the addition of two northbound express toll lanes would “reduce congestion and crashes” and “improve safety” in the corridor.

Reigrut had previously worked as assistant secretary of operations for the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Reigrut could not be reached Wednesday. Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn, who chairs the transportation authority board, did not return calls. Transportation Authority officials also did not return calls.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R) thanked Reigrut for his service.

Lori Aratani contributed to this report.

