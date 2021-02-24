A Virginia budget amendment that would have held back millions of dollars in pledged funding to Metro unless the transit agency renamed a station to include Capital One bank is being dropped, the state senator who wrote the measure said Wednesday.

Virginia Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax) said she is pulling the amendment from the budget bill that would have made $165 million to $175 million in committed capital funding for Metro contingent upon the transit system renaming the McLean Metro station as “Capital One Hall-McLean station.”

“This was always meant to be a crowbar amendment to get [Metro’s] attention,” Howell said in an email Wednesday. “Obviously I was not seriously going to cut [Metro] by millions. We have reached a compromise: improvements will be made to the station and I will drop the amendment.”

Jeff C. McKay (D-At Large), chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said the compromise includes Metro adding wayfinder signs inside the McLean station that point travelers to Capital One Hall, a performance venue the bank is building a quarter-mile from the site. Metro also will expedite construction of an additional entrance that Capital One paid for that will give Capital One Hall patrons better access to the station, McKay said.

Metro will no longer be required to rename the station to receive its allotment of regular dedicated funding from Virginia, McKay said.

The amendment was filed after Metro rejected Capital One’s request to rename the station for free earlier this year, only to tell the company that it might reconsider through a paid sponsorship or sale of naming rights. Metro has not sold renaming rights in its history, and any such agreement would be a first for the agency.

Howell said she initially filed the amendment because she thought the transit agency was trying to “extract” money from Capital One. She argued that the performance venue fit Metro’s criteria for renaming because it will be a regional draw.

Capital One is headquartered near the station, and the Fortune 100 company is expected to open the 1,600-seat performance theater on its grounds this fall.

This story will be updated.