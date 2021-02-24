“This was always meant to be a crowbar amendment to get [Metro’s] attention,” Howell said in an email Wednesday. “Obviously I was not seriously going to cut [Metro] by millions. We have reached a compromise: improvements will be made to the station and I will drop the amendment.”
Jeff C. McKay (D-At Large), chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said the compromise includes Metro adding wayfinder signs inside the McLean station that point travelers to Capital One Hall, a performance venue the bank is building a quarter-mile from the site. Metro also will expedite construction of an additional entrance that Capital One paid for that will give Capital One Hall patrons better access to the station, McKay said.
Metro will no longer be required to rename the station to receive its allotment of regular dedicated funding from Virginia, McKay said.
Metro station naming-rights item pulled from board agenda to address concerns of Fairfax County leaders
The amendment was filed after Metro rejected Capital One’s request to rename the station for free earlier this year, only to tell the company that it might reconsider through a paid sponsorship or sale of naming rights. Metro has not sold renaming rights in its history, and any such agreement would be a first for the agency.
Howell said she initially filed the amendment because she thought the transit agency was trying to “extract” money from Capital One. She argued that the performance venue fit Metro’s criteria for renaming because it will be a regional draw.
Capital One is headquartered near the station, and the Fortune 100 company is expected to open the 1,600-seat performance theater on its grounds this fall.
This story will be updated.