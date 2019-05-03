Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) has delayed a vote scheduled for next week to solicit public-private partnerships for his plan to add toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 until the state’s treasurer, who has said she has “serious questions” about the proposal, is in town to vote, a spokesman said Friday.

The governor’s office and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) had come under criticism since reports Wednesday that Hogan planned to continue with the vote even though Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D), who said she had numerous questions about the proposal’s environmental and financial impacts, would be out of the country.

Critics, including environmental groups and lawmakers from Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, said the Board of Public Works shouldn’t vote on such a massive highway project when one of the board’s three members would be absent.

Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci said the governor’s office made the decision after consulting with the comptroller’s office. Franchot is the third member of the Board of Public Works, in addition to the governor and treasurer.

“Marylanders continue to sit in soul-crushing traffic, including an average of seven hours of congestion on I-270 and 10 hours of congestion on I-495,” Ricci said in an email. “Every single day that goes by without action destroys quality of life for hundreds of thousands of Marylanders and their families.”

The board must designate the project as a public-private partnership before the Maryland Department of Transportation can begin pursuing proposals from companies. Only two members are required to hold a vote, and only two votes are required to pass an agenda item.

The project could result in five 50-year contracts, together worth more than $11 billion.

Kopp said Wednesday that she had told her fellow board members in November that she would be in Japan in early May to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary. Earlier this week, she asked that the vote be delayed until the May 22 meeting, saying it was “longstanding tradition” that members grant each other a one-meeting delay when requested.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal in June, when all three members are present.

Kopp said Friday that she appreciated the governor delaying the vote “to allow ongoing discussion and consideration.”

“There are a great number of serious questions on this project — an infrastructure project that will cost billions of dollars and last more than half a century,” Kopp said. “I continue to believe that the range of options, with their long-term financial and environmental impacts, should be carefully examined and discussed, with meaningful input from the public and their elected local governments.”

Hogan has said adding up to four toll lanes each to I-270 and Maryland’s portion of the Beltway is the only way the state can afford to relieve severe traffic congestion. Saying it would be the largest public-private partnership in the United States, the governor said companies would pay to build the lanes in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue. He has said the lanes would cost the state nothing.

Critics say the state should complete a federally required study of the proposal’s potential environmental impacts before soliciting a public-private partnership to design and build the lanes. So far, the study has found that adding toll lanes could require destroying up to 34 homes along the Beltway and taking strips of land from 1,500 property owners along both highways.

