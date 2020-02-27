Metro Chief Safety Officer Theresa M. Impastato said the task force is meeting weekly to increase monitoring for the illness. Members include representatives of several Metro departments including emergency management, police, and occupational health and wellness.

AD

On buses, which are typically wiped down weekly, areas such as fare boxes, steering wheels and the semi-closed bus operator compartments are being wiped down daily, Metro said. Rail cars are going through what the agency called a hospital-level disinfectant process weekly.

AD

California officials announced Thursday that the state is monitoring 8,400 people who may have been exposed to coronavirus after traveling to Asia. Thousands more people across the United States have been asked for self-isolation or for checks for coronavirus symptoms this month. A Northern California woman has contracted the coronavirus without traveling to regions hit by the outbreak or coming into contact with anyone known to have the infection — a first, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

No cases have been reported in the Washington region, and Metro has been told by health officials that the risk of infection is low.

AD

“That being said, good hygiene practices are the most effective method of prevention of any respiratory illness including covid-19,” Impastato said. (The novel coronavirus causes the disease named covid-19.)

AD

Metro is coordinating with regional agencies and taking its cue from the CDC and World Health Organization before taking preventive measures, the agency said.

“We have consulted with CDC on cleaning frequency and they ‘took no exceptions’ with our current game plan,” Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said. “We will continue to follow expert guidance as this process moves along and more is learned about covid-19.”

Metro officials are also emphasizing to passengers to follow rules for good transit hygiene, which mirrors what health officials have been stressing: wash your hands frequently, keep your hands out of your face, cough into your elbow, use hand sanitizer and stay home if you’re sick.

AD

“We can disinfect surfaces in Metro, and we can step that up 10 times and it still won’t be as effective as just good personal hygiene on the part of the million people who ride our buses and trains,” Stessel said. “Because if we happen to clean that [rail car] pole at 9 a.m., and then at 9:05 someone contaminates it, lets say, and at 9:06, that’s you on the pole — then it doesn’t do any good.”

AD

Budget feedback

In other news, Metro board members responded Thursday to comments heard from public hearings this week on the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The overwhelming sentiment from citizens was that no Metrobus routes be cut.

AD

The proposed spending plan would extend late-night Metro service to six days a week for the first time in four years, while also offering a new weekend flat fare of $2. It would eliminate the bus-rail transfer fee, increase frequency of weekend bus and rail service and incentivize SmarTrip card use. But to cover the cost of those changes, the budget would raise rail fares, impose a surcharge for using cash on buses and eliminate or reduce service on dozens of Metrobus routes.

About 8,500 people have turned in surveys on the proposed budget compared with 5,800 last year, Metro said; more than 200 have spoken at the public hearings, including a packed house on Wednesday.

AD

Metro board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said it has surprised him that he has heard no complaints about the fare hike — the first in three years. Riders have been very vocal, however, in opposition to the bus route cuts. On Thursday, the majority of the board meeting’s public comment portion was focused on the route changes.

AD

“You should not cut any bus system, you should not cut any buses, you need to make it stronger,” said Denise Rush, a member of Metro’s Accessibility Advisory Committee. “In Washington, D.C., you’re putting up million-dollar condos, and people can’t ride the bus to get where they need to be, and they’re being cut off because they live far out. There’s something wrong with that picture.”

The plan is also opposed by the Montgomery County Council, which sent Metro a letter strongly objecting to cuts in its jurisdiction. The council has scheduled its own public hearing on the budget for Monday and plans to send the feedback to the transit agency just before serious budget deliberations begin, Metro board member Michael Goldman said.

AD

“The budget is very controversial, and since the only site for a [Metro budget public] hearing was in Prince George’s County this year, the county council has decided on their own initiative to hold a town hall meeting,” said Goldman, who represents Maryland.

AD

Smedberg said board members are paying close attention.

“A lot of focus has primarily been on the bus issue and some of the bus routes that are up for potential cuts,” he said. “But you know that’s the purpose of this — to get that input and take it all in — and we’ll evaluate those comments with staff to see if there’s any changes we need to make.”

The board also attempted to respond to complaints it has fielded for a planned summer shutdown of the Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro stations. The two Orange Line stations are closing temporarily beginning in mid-May while the stations and platforms undergo repairs and improvements.

Metro plans to provide buses from the stations to other Metro stations. The board Thursday also agreed to waive parking fees during the station closures to alleviate some of the inconvenience and to encourage people to use the “bus bridges.”