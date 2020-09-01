It’s a long-awaited technological milestone for the nation’s third-largest transit system, and it comes at an opportune time, giving customers fearful of the coronavirus a touchless way to pay. Customers need only hold their phones within four inches of the fare target, Metro said.

A virtual fare card will replace the physical SmarTrip cards once a customer chooses to go mobile. The mobile card can be accessed through Apple Wallet and also by downloading a new Metro app, available free in the App Store.

An Android version is still under development.

“This is a game changer for our customers,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said. “It’s all about the customers. It’s a much safer, faster, more convenient way to enter our system to put dollars on your card or your wallet now. It is really the future.”

Other transit systems using Apple Wallet include those in London, China, Hong Kong and Japan, according to Apple.

“Residents in the Washington D.C. area who rely on SmarTrip now have a safer way to pay for their rides using just their iPhone or Apple Watch,” Apple Pay vice president Jennifer Bailey said in a statement.

“By adding their SmarTrip cards to their Apple devices, riders can take advantage of this ‘tap and go’ experience and also be assured that their transaction information is secure and private,” she said.

Metro invested $20 million in the project, including development of the mobile app and the upgrade of fare collection systems at all 91 Metro stations and about 1,500 buses. Officials expect some cost savings will be realized as vending machines and fare collection services are phased out. Metro officials would not disclose what they are paying Apple for the service.

The cost, however, officials said, is outweighed by the need to modernize Metro, which has for decades relied on refrigerator-size kiosks developed in the 1980s to vend and reload fare cards. Wiedefeld described the mobile system as a bigger development than when the transit system did away with paper fare cards in 2016.

The transit agency estimated that 95 percent of its riders have smartphones. According to International Data Corporation, a market researcher of consumer technology, Apple was the global No. 1 phone seller in 2019.

“It’s just part of everything that you do, no matter where you go, you have your smartphone,” Wiedefeld said. “Now you have the ability to use this system.”

Wiedefeld said the system would be particularly useful for tourists. “When they come in, for instance, they don’t have to get a card. They just have their smartphone, and they just get on and go,” he said.

Metro had pledged in December to roll out the mobile system this year. Meeting that goal is a boost for the agency in what has been an otherwise dismal year for it and transit systems nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Transit systems have suffered steep ridership and revenue losses and are relying on dwindling federal aid to stay solvent.

Several U.S. transit systems are using various forms of mobile payment systems. New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority released its OMNY contactless fare payment system last year, and the Chicago Transit Authority uses a system called Ventra. San Francisco and Boston systems also accept mobile payment.

However, it was a more complex process to develop a system that would work with Metro’s distance-based fare system, officials said, and therefore took longer.

Metro said the virtual card will still work even if a rider’s phone dies, using a small amount of emergency power that dead iPhones retain to quickly begin recharging once connected to a power source.

The system includes auto-reload features and the new funds will be available instantaneously and not hours later as when using Metro’s website to reload cards, officials said.

Users do not have to download the new Metro mobile app to put a virtual fare card in their Apple Wallet.

Metro began trying to create a mobile payment system more than five years ago when it launched a pilot program that allowed passengers to use their smartphones, debit and credit cards to pay for rides at 10 Metro stations and on six Metrobus routes.

The transit system canceled the $25 million project months later citing a lack of interest. Smartphones have since become essential in everyday life, and customers have been clamoring for a mobile payment system.

A 2019 research study paid for by Metro also found that technology used to run SmarTrip cards was “becoming increasingly outdated.”

Metro’s new app includes alerts, real-time arrival of trains and a trip planning feature.