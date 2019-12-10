The agreement also appeared likely to lead to an end to a strike by ATU workers at the Cinder Bed Road bus garage in Northern Virginia, which has shut down or reduced service on Metrobus bus routes used by about 8,500 riders daily.

Metro’s earlier decision to outsource operations at the bus garage to the French company Transdev played a major role in triggering the work stoppage.

A joint statement by Metro and ATU Local 689, which represents about 8,000 Metro employees, called the deal “a major development” and said it “would create incentives for better customer service, enable Metro to live within its legally-required 3 percent subsidy growth cap, and create a path to bring in-house work performed at Cinder Bed Road bus garage and on the Silver Line.”

This story is developing.

