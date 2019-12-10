Metro and its largest union have tentatively agreed to a four-year labor contract that would allow the transit agency to give up controversial plans to privatize operations at a bus garage and phase two of the Silver Line, the two sides said Tuesday.

The unexpected deal, which resulted from months of secret negotiations between Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld and Raymond Jackson, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, appeared to remove the most difficult outstanding point of contention between the agency and its workforce over future operations.

The agreement also appeared likely to lead to an end to a strike by ATU workers at the Cinder Bed Road bus garage in Northern Virginia, which has shut down or reduced service on Metrobus bus routes used by about 8,500 riders daily.

Metro’s earlier decision to outsource operations at the bus garage to the French company Transdev played a major role in triggering the work stoppage.

A joint statement by Metro and ATU Local 689, which represents about 8,000 Metro employees, called the deal “a major development” and said it “would create incentives for better customer service, enable Metro to live within its legally-required 3 percent subsidy growth cap, and create a path to bring in-house work performed at Cinder Bed Road bus garage and on the Silver Line.”

This story is developing.