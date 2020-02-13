“I’d like to know a little more about exactly what happened and at what level these kinds of payments were authorized, and how quickly it was shut down by superiors and Chief Pavlik,” Goldman said.

“I don’t know enough about it, so I don’t know how broad in scale it was within the department or how long it lasted, whether it was just a small cell or group of police officers or whether it had some broader impact in terms of the whole force or in terms of the amount of time that went on,” said Goldman, who represents Maryland.

News of the bounty system caught many board members off guard at their regularly scheduled committee meeting Thursday, and some called on Pavlik and General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld to get them up to speed on the controversial summer enforcement challenge that has revived concerns and a perception among many in the region that officers use excessive force and detain and question black customers more often to meet quotas.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that officers at the District 1 station in Fort Totten had participated in a weekly contest last summer that incentivized arrests and other enforcement acts.

Metro officials said the competition was created by a lieutenant in District 1 and limited to day-shift officers whom she supervised. Described as a “friendly competition” in guidelines emailed to her officers, the “Weekly Winner” contest used a point system to award officers, including 20 points for arrests, four points for citations and a point for writing 10 tickets, among other actions. Gift cards were among the prizes offered. Metro said one officer was given a $20 movie gift card that was paid for by the lieutenant.

Metro said the competition lasted about a month before it was discovered by superiors and shut down.

Pavlik, who addressed the contest publicly for the first time Thursday, said he learned of it in August when an officer came to him, concerned that the challenge could reinforce a perception that police needlessly stop and harass passengers.

“As soon as I was made aware of it, we did an internal investigation,” he said. “The internal investigation was very transparent. The involved leader [was] very transparent about what she did. As soon as we were made aware of it, we stopped it.”

The timeline he presented, however, showed it took days. Pavlik said the concerned officer came to him in “the first week of August”; Metro officials said the contest was shut down Aug. 16.

Pavlik did not identify the lieutenant who created the contest or say whether she was disciplined, but he defended her intent, saying it was meant to get more out of her officers.

“I applaud the leader for trying to think outside the box to motivate young officers to work,” he said. “But obviously the perception of that is a little out of context and shouldn’t have been done.”

The contest corresponded with a summer crime initiative by the department. Crime trends had shown an increase in incidents on the Green Line between Gallery Place and Fort Totten, and that’s where the department focused resources, Pavlik said. But he said arrest quotas and challenges were not part of the initiative and that the contest was localized to one district and a section within it. Metro said about 50 officers work there.

“You know leaders come in all shapes and sizes, come up with different ways to motivate employees to do work,” Pavlik said. “And I think that was just what this manager was trying to do.”

Pavlik said he is not considering dropping any charges or rescinding tickets or citations handed out during the contest period because he saw no resulting spikes in arrests or citations.

He said enforcement “never targeted anybody. “There’s no gravity there to show that it happened.”

According to a copy of the internal police email promoting the contest to officers, the contest began during the week of July 14 but retroactively made enforcement actions taken between July 7 and July 13 eligible.

According to Metro, between July 13 and when the contest ended Aug. 16, those officers arrested 24 adults, two juveniles and issued 681 tickets and 65 citations. During the same period in 2018, Metro said, officers working the same shifts arrested 16 adults, three juveniles and issued 120 citations.

Goldman said if the contest is found to have been broader or longer than first believed, rescinding tickets needs to be considered.

“I think if it were a long period that this was going on, that should be something that the chief and the general manager take a look at and give a recommendation to the board,” he said.

Pavlik called the contest an “old event to us” that the department had acted on, and he had no plans for an after-action report or further investigation.

“This happened back last year in August, and you know it’s coming to light now,” he said. “So it’s something we dealt with immediately, and we’re done with it.”

The declaration did not correspond with board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg’s comments that the contest was under active investigation.

“We’re not going to prejudge anything here,” Smedberg said. “The investigation is underway, and you know, we have confidence in the chief that he is going to handle things properly. . . . We’ll wait to hear any conclusions that come from the proper investigation.”

Asked for a clarification, Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said the investigation occurred six months ago but “the chief will certainly provide the [D.C.] Council and the [Metro] Board with any additional information they request.”