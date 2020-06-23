In addition, although the panel’s rulings will be made public, its meetings will be closed and any information released to the public must first be vetted by Metro’s general counsel.

“By voting to create an oversight panel of the Metro Transit Police Department, the [Metro] board has taken a first step forward in its stated commitment to ‘address systemic racism’ within the transit system,” Monica Hopkins, executive director of the ACLU-DC said in a statement. “However, what we have seen lacks detail and an understanding of how MTPD officers’ actions have eroded public trust.

“To be effective, the newly created oversight panel must be an independent body that has the power to investigate specific incidents of MTPD officer misconduct, and have the authority not just to issue reports, but to actually recommend and implement changes, including discipline,” she said.

Metro board first vice chair Stephanie Gidigbi said she understands critics’ concerns, but that the panel is an important first step. She said it was the most aggressive reform panel board members could have passed without undoing complex legal agreements with the multiple jurisdictions that fund Metro.

“This a big step forward,” said Gidigbi, who represents the District and was key in pushing the board to establish a review panel. “Especially during this time, I recognize that we are still trying to figure this out. And so one of the things that I’m asking as we navigate this new space is that the riders and the public be willing to go with us on this journey, still holding us accountable, but understanding that we may not always get it right, but we’re doing our best along the way.”

The panel will be composed of four “citizen members” who will be appointed by Metro board members; Maryland, Virginia and the District will each appoint a civilian member, while a fourth will be chosen at large. The members cannot hold or formally seek public office, and they cannot have any current or past work histories or associations with transit police.

The panel also will have three high-ranking law enforcement officers who work for other agencies in the Washington region. They will be selected by Metro Transit Police Chief Ronald A. Pavlik.

Citizen members will serve two-year terms; law enforcement officers will serve three-year terms. Metro plans to send out public notices in the coming days, calling for applications from those who would like to apply and be considered by board members for appointment to the panel.

The unpaid panel will work quarterly, reviewing administrative cases that are closed and not open to appeal. The goal of the group, Metro staff said, is to check the work of MTPD’s internal affairs process and make policy and training recommendations.

Metro officials said giving the review panel more authority would require redoing the Metro compact — the governing agreement between the jurisdictions that the transit agency serves — which could be a long and arduous process. It also would require negotiations with police unions. Amending the compact requires the approval of the District, Maryland, Virginia and Congress.

But at least one critic thinks it’s a worthwhile endeavor.

D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) started the process Tuesday by including a provision in the city’s Budget Support Act for the creation of an all-civilian complaint board.

“It is vital that a civilian police complaint board have the ability to investigate complaints, hear from witnesses, question officers, and have authority to recommend penalties, which [Metro’s] review panel will not,” White said in a statement.

White held a council hearing on transit police in November following the arrest and handcuffing of a 13-year-old at a Metro station by officers who thought he and another boy were fighting. The two friends said they were engaged in horseplay. Since then, White and Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) have been pushing Metro to create a civilian review board.

“We’ve been working to create a civilian police complaint board ever since the hearing, White said. After the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, “countless people from across the country began calling for all police agencies to have a civilian police complaint board similar to what we have in D.C. for the Metropolitan Police Department.”

White said he expected the provision to be approved as part of the District’s fiscal 2021 budget in July. However, Maryland and Virginia would have to pass similar provisions and Congress would have to consent before it could take effect.

Metro’s review panel cannot go much beyond reviewing reports and statements. Its investigations and findings will be forwarded to Pavlik and the Metro board. Any recommendations will also be made public on Metro’s website, but only after “personally identifiable information and other confidential or privileged information, if any, is redacted” because of Metro’s policies or laws that protect law enforcement officers, according to the resolution creating the panel.

Panel members also will be required to sign nondisclosure agreements, and their reviews and discussion will not be open to the public or recorded. Board members said the limitation is meant to protect Metro from violating settlement agreements that might have been made while also shielding the agency from lawsuits from officers or alleged victims.

Allen, who has called for more transit police oversight for years, said constraints that keep the panel’s work private could work against the goal Metro is trying to achieve.

“In general, something like a civilian-led police review and complaints board only works if the public trusts that their complaints and experiences are treated with respect and with dignity and are treated seriously,” he said.

Allen, however, praised the Metro board for taking a first step toward reform, and he said he hopes board members remain open to improving and empowering the review panel as times goes on, much like what the D.C. Council has done with its more than two-decade-old Office of Police Complaints and the Police Complaints Board.

“I think it’s a good first step for an entity that hasn’t shown much willingness to go in this direction in a long time,” Allen said. “That said, it’s still just a first step, and there will be more steps.”

The panel was among several initiatives Metro announced Tuesday aimed at building trust in transit police.

Transit police are creating a youth services unit to serve as a liaison with children and teens while a consultant has been hired to review agency practices and policies. A firm has also been hired to help Metro with recruiting more diverse officers.

That was Metro board member Michael Goldman’s priority. While he said the new panel was a “significant step,” he asked Pavlik what transit police was doing to recruit more minority and female officers.

Of Metro’s 338 sworn officers, 47 percent are black, 37 percent are white, nearly 10 percent of officers are Latino and 5 percent are Asian, Pavlik said.

Pavlik estimated that men make up 80 percent of the force.

“I wanted to explore with the chief, I guess, another area of concern that I have and I think the other board members have, and that’s the composition of the workforce,” Goldman said.

Pavlik said recruitment remained a challenge during the pandemic, as people were driven away from front-line jobs. Police, he noted, are also under heavy scrutiny since the death of Floyd, who died on Memorial Day after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.