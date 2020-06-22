Details of what the review panel could include were not included in the board agenda item posted on the Metro website Monday morning. But at a D.C. Council hearing earlier this year where transit officers came under scrutiny for the alleged use of arrest quotas, Metro Transit Police Chief Ronald A. Pavlik, Jr., said that he was considering bringing in outside eyes to review the department’s internal affairs investigations.

Leaders in D.C., where the majority of complaints against transit police originate, have called for Metro to go further and establish an independent panel to review all complaints of police abuse and council members have urged Metro to create a system similar to one used in the District.

The District created the Office of Police Complaints and the Police Complaints Board in 1999. The office is independent from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Housing Authority Police Department, and it is not staffed by law enforcement. The office and board that oversees it reviews complaints related to police misconduct, harassment, inappropriate conduct, retaliation, unnecessary or excessive force, failure to identify and discrimination, according to its website.

Earlier this month, the D.C. Council strengthened and expanded its civilian review, making it easier to fire officers while requiring the city police department to publicly release the names of officers involved in deadly confrontations and associated body-camera footage. The council also banned neck restraints and prohibited police from using rubber bullets or chemical irritants such as tear gas on protesters.

At Metro’s June 11 board meeting, the transit agency’s leaders pledged to address issues of systemic racism, bias and discrimination throughout the system.

“We collectively condemn systemic racism within and throughout our transit system. Furthermore, we acknowledge the historic role of transportation in the civil rights struggle in the United States,” board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said at the meeting.

“To that end, the [Metro] board will come back in July, if not sooner, with an action plan to address inequitable policies and practices that do not advance our mission. We will be transparent, publicly accountable for these efforts, as we continue to look for ways to lead the conversation around these critical issues,” Smedberg said.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld has then that the transit agency has already begun a review of police practices, hiring a law enforcement consultant to review transit police earlier this year after officers were accused of excessive force and enforcement.

