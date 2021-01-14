“What we really have in this budget is great service [for] rail and bus ridership levels for all of this year, for all of 2021, and then we hit a virtual service cliff at the end of the year starting Jan. 1, 2022, because we can’t find $171.4 million,” Metro board member Michael Goldman said.

Board members expressed gratitude to Congress, saying the stimulus avoided what would have been the most draconian service cuts in Metro history, hampering transit across the region. With one financial crisis over, Metro board members prepared Thursday for the next one, shifting their attention to when $610 million in expected federal aid runs out.

Until Congress passed a $900 billion economic stimulus in December, Metro was facing a deficit of $671 million beginning in March. The transit system has been surviving off federal money the past nine months from the Cares Act, which has made up for the $550 million the agency is losing in revenue this fiscal year.

The losses are driven by low ridership, which on the rail system has rarely risen above 30 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Most former customers remain home, having lost their jobs or working for employers that have closed offices. Other customers view public transit as too risky during the pandemic.

With the first round of stimulus money projected to run out in March, Metro faced difficult choices. The agency authorized a round of buyouts in September in hopes of shedding 1,400 jobs to save money, but that still left a $494.5 million gap.

Last month, Metro officials developed a cost-cutting plan that included eliminating weekend rail service, shortening weekday operating hours, shutting 19 stations, reducing bus service by more than half and laying off 2,400 workers.

Those cuts would have started in July but were avoided when Congress passed the stimulus package.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld told board members Thursday how far the new money would go to alleviate Metro’s problems, saying the agency has stopped culling its workforce while shelving buyout and layoff plans.

Wiedefeld said he wants to keep service mostly the same between now and January 2022. He proposed the transit system ask for 3 percent less money in subsidies from the District, Maryland and Virginia because of the financial hardships of local and state governments. That move will hurt Metro’s finances but save its funding partners about $30 million.

The stimulus also will go toward funding new costs on the horizon. The transit agency is scheduled to take possession of Phase 2 of the Silver Line, which extends the system to Loudoun County, at an annual operating cost of $36.5 million. Metro also will take over a bus garage it had formerly contracted out in Fairfax County at a cost of $3 million, and an increase in safety costs will add $2 million.

Finance officials said Metro is projected to carry a deficit of $171.4 million in January 2022, largely from the 1,400 positions Metro restored after killing its buyout program, Wiedefeld said.

To bridge the gap in funding next year, Wiedefeld proposed to end rail service at 9 p.m. Wait times for trains would double, while 22 stations would close. Metrobus would reduce service 50 percent and consolidate several lines. The agency also would look to cut nearly 2,600 jobs.

Wiedefeld said those cuts would only happen if the agency didn’t receive another federal cash injection, which officials are optimistic about under the Biden administration and a Democratic-controlled Congress. On Thursday, Biden unveiled details of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package that includes $20 billion for the “hardest-hit public transit agencies” to stop layoffs and cuts to routes that essential workers rely on, according to the proposal.

Wiedefeld said Metro has also been in discussions with the region’s congressional delegation, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

“As you know, there is significant discussion of another relief act sometime in the spring, and we’re working very closely with the federal delegation, as well as the two governors and the mayor, as they make their case for additional funds for transit and other things that they want to make,” Wiedefeld said.

Gregory I. Slater, a Metro board member and Maryland’s secretary of transportation, acknowledged that Metro was taking a risk with a plan that relies on future money.

“I’m hopeful, as well, for additional relief, but if it doesn’t come, I do have concerns about the impact to our riders and continued recovery of the workforce,” he said.

Goldman opposed Metro’s financial plan, saying it added up to another untenable “doomsday” budget that would cause the region economic harm.

He came up with his own cost-saving proposals, saying Metro could save $125 million by deferring the purchase of about 50 buses the agency is scheduled to buy next year. The transit system could save even more by postponing the purchase of all 100, he said, arguing that new buses aren’t needed with ridership down during the pandemic.

He said the agency could also save money by postponing the opening of the Silver Line extension or raise money by selling off surplus properties. The transit system owns several lots scattered throughout the region.

The Silver Line extension has been delayed by nearly two years, and board member and Loudoun County Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau said companies moving to the region have been counting on its arrival.

“If you look at growth patterns in the region and where they’re occurring, they’re occurring in the Silver Line corridor,” Letourneau said. “The amount of growth there, the amount of potential there, the amount of employers moving there is dramatic.”

Wiedefeld agreed, adding he also is against delaying new bus purchases because of Metro’s history of safety issues deriving from a lack of updating or replacing infrastructure. He said he doesn’t want to see the transit system play catch-up with maintenance or upgrades again.

“You’re just creating problems for the future,” he said.