Managers within Metro’s rail operations control center, or ROCC, instructed controllers to deviate from procedures “dozens of times or more” during the past two months, Samarasinghe said during the safety commission’s monthly meeting.

“We identified new safety concerns related to power restoration, deliberate deviation from safety procedures and a lack of [Metro] oversight and quality control in the ROCC,” she told commissioners. “As you may recall, it was rushed power restoration by ROCC management in contravention of written procedures that got us focused on this issue almost 15 months ago.”

Metro officials said they launched an internal investigation and are taking the incidents seriously.

“It appears that the incidents were limited in nature and that no customers were put in danger, as the incidents occurred after passenger service, but they are further proof of the need for continued cultural changes in the ROCC,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email. “Metro remains committed to transforming our ROCC into a world class operation.”

Metro was cited multiple times in 2019 and 2020 for restoring power too soon to its electrified third rail after emergencies. The safety commission forced Metro to make corrective action plans after workers repeatedly switched on power before firefighters or rail workers were off tracks and out of harm’s way.

The reoccurrences, as well as an after-hours collision in 2019 caused by an operator who failed to follow commands, led the safety commission to audit the ROCC and release a scathing 50-page report in September that highlighted 21 safety failures or workplace issues it said put Metro passengers and workers at risk.

The audit blamed managers for many of the issues, saying they fostered a “toxic” environment, where sexual and racial harassment was tolerated and controllers were routinely instructed to ignore safety steps in favor of getting train service restored quickly. The fallout included reprimands from U.S. senators, a restructuring of ROCC leadership and Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld’s promise to take more direct control of the ROCC.

Still, Samarasinghe said the commission’s monitoring of the ROCC in January found repeated instances of “deliberate deviations from power restoration procedures,” which Metro leadership failed to catch because of a “a lack of internal oversight.”

Inspectors found Metro controllers and work crews didn’t follow proper power restoration procedures during “red tag” outages on at least six days in late January and February. Those outages are planned shutdowns of parts of track to conduct maintenance, which involve disengaging circuit breakers in power substations. When work is complete, a supervisor tells the rail control center that workers are off the site, then the rail control center instructs workers to reinstall the circuit breakers. The control center should then remotely switch power back on.

The commission said officials in charge of power in the ROCC told workers in the field to turn the power back on themselves.

Remotely restoring power ensures the control center knows whether it has regained control of third-rail power while adding another layer of safety checks.

“These procedures were violated dozens of times or more at the direction of some managers, creating immediate safety risks,” Samarasinghe said.

Safety commission officials informed ROCC leadership and Metro’s safety department of the repeated flouting of procedures.

Jannetta said Metro has required employees to review safety procedures and has “reiterated the need for total compliance.” ROCC managers and agency safety inspectors also have stepped up the monitoring of power restoration, Jannetta said.

The violations were part of a discussion last week between Samarasinghe, safety commission Chairman Chris Hart, Wiedefeld and Metro board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg. Wiedefeld reiterated a pledge to improve the ROCC culture, Samarasinghe said.

“That commitment is crucial to ensuring that all employees at every level have confidence in the written procedures and have the necessary direction, training, ability and opportunity to execute them as needed,” she said.

In recent months, friction has arisen over some audit claims. Metro has contested some of them, while the safety commission has said it is troubled that Metro repeatedly makes the same mistakes.