The Federal Transit Administration on Tuesday announced that Metro, Montgomery County and the Virginia Department of Transportation were among 37 agencies receiving grants to create strategies and solutions to improve transit during the pandemic.

Metro and Montgomery County’s Ride On transit system each will receive $600,000, while VDOT will receive $581,201 for its projects.

In an announcement, the FTA said Metro’s project will “test and evaluate the effectiveness of enhanced air filtration and purification technologies on its subway cars.” The project is intended to improve operations and “restore public confidence during the covid-19 public health emergency,” the FTA said.

Metro didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday about the project.

Metro has come under criticism for not being more transparent about possible health risks associated with traveling on buses or rail cars. While the transit agency often has touted its stringent cleaning standards, which include daily and spot disinfecting at stations and on cars and buses, officials have said little about the quality of air onboard.

Transit systems in New York and San Francisco, meanwhile, have announced steps during the pandemic to improve air quality.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit system in the San Francisco area said in August that it was trying out “higher-grade, denser” filter panels that would trap smaller particles, as well as an ultraviolet light source in its train cars that could “zap a virus.”

A Metro spokesman earlier in the pandemic said Metrorail cars replace air at about the same rate as rail cars in New York’s subway system. Air is replaced inside those subway cars roughly every three minutes, officials said, while San Francisco’s BART rail cars replace air every 70 seconds.

In Montgomery County, Ride On plans to use its federal grant to provide real-time bus loading and crowding information “to increase public safety and confidence and encourage social distancing,” the FTA said.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plans to use its grant to develop a “COVID-19 Transit Recovery Toolkit,” which would include strategies for switching to contactless fare payment, increasing service frequencies while reducing passenger loads, and multiple-door boarding processes.

The strategies would be packed into a handbook to help transit agencies statewide, “particularly those in rural areas,” according to the FTA’s description of the project.

The FTA is disbursing a total of $15.8 million toward various transit system projects across the country.

“These additional resources will provide transit agencies and the states with the additional resources to strengthen public confidence in transit, which remains among the safest modes of travel during the public health emergency,” FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said in a statement. “Our support will help leverage new technologies that will improve safety and efficiency throughout our transit systems.”