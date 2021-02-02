Since then, lawmakers have been approving capital funding for Metro on an annual basis. The bill, which will be introduced by Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), would end that annual approval.

Money for Metro expansion and renovation projects comes from state, local and federal dollars. The federal government provides about $150 million a year, but under Connolly’s proposal, that would grow by $5 million a year starting in 2023, until 2030, when it would jump by $10 million. In 2031, Metro would receive $200 million in federal funding.

Connolly said the bill is backed by the region’s Democratic congressional delegation and is co-sponsored by D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), Reps. John Sarbanes, Jamie B. Raskin, Anthony G. Brown and David Trone of Maryland, and Reps. Don Beyer and Jennifer Wexton of Virginia.

A version of the bill passed in the House last year but died without Senate support.

“Even before the pandemic, which has only exacerbated the challenges facing transit agencies across the country, [Metro] was in need of a long-term plan that restored confidence in the rail system,” the sponsors said in a statement Tuesday. “The Metro Accountability and Investment Act is a balanced proposal that recognizes the federal government’s responsibility to the funding, safety and reliability of Metro.”

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement with Connolly that he supported the Metro Accountability and Investment Act, as well as its conditions.

“We welcome provisions that will increase transparency and ensure taxpayer funds are well-spent to continue to earn the public’s confidence,” he said. “We thank the authors of this bill for understanding the importance of Metro to the entire region.”

Connolly said the bill has built-in safeguards to ensure the money would be spent wisely. Metro’s Inspector General’s Office would receive 7 percent of the funding each year, starting with $10.5 million in the first year and growing to $14 million by the 10th year.

Connolly said the money would give the office more power to hold Metro accountable and to investigate its spending, decisions and any possible conflicts of interest. The act also requires Metro to leave budget, contract and hiring decisions for the Inspector General’s Office to the inspector general without interference from Metro’s general manager or board. It allows the inspector general to obtain independent legal advice from attorneys who do not work for other Metro divisions or departments.

The act adds conditions on when the Metro board can fire an inspector general, ensuring members won’t do so to protect themselves from investigation. The bill also seeks to protect the reforms Metro board members added to their code of ethics in 2019 by requiring board members to consult with the inspector general before making changes.

Metro’s code of ethics was updated after a 2018 scandal involving then-Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans in 2019.

Evans, then a D.C. Council member, resigned from the board in June 2019 after the panel’s ethics committee found he had committed a violation by failing to disclose private consulting work for Colonial Parking. Colonial, the District’s largest parking company, was paying Evans’s consulting firm $50,000 a year.