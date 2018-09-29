Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld will receive a $37,500 raise, effective immediately, despite vociferous objections from the agency’s front-line workers — and two board members.
The Metro board voted to extend Wiedefeld’s contract to 2021 and pay him $435,000 a year, making him one of the highest-paid public transit chiefs in the country.
The 7-to-1 vote approving the addendum to Wiedefeld’s contract was a sign of the board’s confidence in the general manager, who came to the agency in November 2015 at the height of its chronic safety problems.
It is the first raise Wiedefeld has received since joining the agency; he has eschewed raises and bonuses during his tenure, despite being eligible for annual performance bonuses.
“Having watched what he’s going through, and having watched the changes he’s made, I believe that we’re headed in the right direction. . . . Leadership matters,” board member Clarence Crawford said.
Board member Michael Goldman was the lone “no” vote, although an alternate board member with no voting power also objected to the raise.
Goldman said his opposition was not a reflection of his confidence in Wiedefeld’s leadership. “I think that Paul Wiedefeld has done a tremendous job for a very tough assignment,” Goldman said, adding it was simply a matter of optics.
Goldman said Wiedefeld insisted the path toward making Metro a more sustainable and better-functioning transit system involved “shared sacrifice.” For riders, that has meant service cuts and fare increases. For workers, that has meant stagnant wages and stricter workplace rules and regulations. For the region’s taxpayers, it means ponying up $500 million a year in dedicated funding for the transit agency.
Giving Wiedefeld a 9.4 percent raise at such a critical juncture, Goldman said, is not a good look.
Martine Powers
in 2022, despite delay
Maryland’s light-rail Purple Line remains on schedule to begin carrying passengers in the fall of 2022, despite construction starting a year late, a top state transit official said.
Charles Lattuca, who oversees construction for the Maryland Transit Administration, said the state and the project’s contracting team, Purple Line Transit Partners, are discussing ways to accelerate what was to be about 5½ years of work. So far, he said, they don’t think any additional time will be necessary.
“I think we’re going to be able to do it,” Lattuca told the Montgomery County Council’s transportation committee during a briefing on the project’s progress.
Fred Craig, chief executive of Purple Line Transit Partners, sounded a more cautious note, saying the October 2022 opening date remains the contractor’s “goal.”
“I’ll tell you,” Craig said, “the truth is it’s a challenge, definitely a challenge.”
— Katherine Shaver
$103.9 million
Revenue from the more than 1 million speed-camera tickets issued in the District last year.