The Region

Metro General Manager Wiedefeld gets pay raise, contract extension

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld will receive a $37,500 raise, effective immediately, despite vociferous objections from the agency’s front-line workers — and two board members.

The Metro board voted to extend Wiedefeld’s contract to 2021 and pay him $435,000 a year, making him one of the highest-paid public transit chiefs in the country.

The 7-to-1 vote approving the addendum to Wiedefeld’s contract was a sign of the board’s confidence in the general manager, who came to the agency in November 2015 at the height of its chronic safety problems.

It is the first raise Wiedefeld has received since joining the agency; he has eschewed raises and bonuses during his tenure, despite being eligible for annual performance bonuses.

“Having watched what he’s going through, and having watched the changes he’s made, I believe that we’re headed in the right direction. . . . Leadership matters,” board member Clarence Crawford said.

Board member Michael Goldman was the lone “no” vote, although an alternate board member with no voting power also objected to the raise.

Goldman said his opposition was not a reflection of his confidence in Wiedefeld’s leadership. “I think that Paul Wiedefeld has done a tremendous job for a very tough assignment,” Goldman said, adding it was simply a matter of optics.

Goldman said Wiedefeld insisted the path toward making Metro a more sustainable and better-functioning transit system involved “shared sacrifice.” For riders, that has meant service cuts and fare increases. For workers, that has meant stagnant ­wages and stricter workplace rules and regulations. For the region’s taxpayers, it means ponying up $500 million a year in dedicated funding for the transit agency.

Giving Wiedefeld a 9.4 percent raise at such a critical juncture, Goldman said, is not a good look.

Martine Powers