The commission said Metro has developed a plan to train employees to operate ventilation fans in tunnels — something that is crucial to clearing smoke during track fires and which Metro was supposed to have done after the fatal L’Enfant Plaza smoke incident on Jan. 12, 2015.

After that incident, the National Transportation Safety Board determined that Metro employees incorrectly operated ventilation fans in and near the L’Enfant Plaza station, causing noxious fumes to move hundreds of feet toward a Yellow Line train stopped in the tunnel and engulf it while riders onboard gasped for air. One passenger died, and scores more were injured.

The commission said Metro also has created a system to ensure that no one is on or near the tracks when power is restored to the electrified third rail after a crash, investigation or other incident. There have been several near-misses when power to the third rail was turned back on before the tracks were cleared.

And the transit agency also has put protocols in place to make sure track inspectors conduct regular “heat rides” to check for bending or bowing of rails during hot days, the commission said. Such rail flaws can cause derailments.

The commission’s chief executive, David L. Mayer, called the accomplishments “substantial progress” but said inadequate staffing inside the ROCC persists, putting an undue burden on overworked, overstressed and fatigued controllers who are responsible for the entire rail system.

“The [commission] continues to see adequate staffing and training as a key concern,” Mayer said at the panel’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. “I continue to be personally involved in regular discussions with Metro rail leadership on the status of the ROCC improvements.”

The 50-page audit released two weeks ago noted deep cultural, communication and organizational flaws in the ROCC. It said employees are bullied, racially and sexually harassed, and told by managers to ignore authorities and operating procedures, creating chaos during emergencies and threatening passenger safety. Many of the problems cited have been noted for decades in numerous reports and investigations and through repeated tragedies. The report said the problems persist despite repeated warnings and orders from the Federal Transit Administration and the NTSB.

The safety commission’s chairman, Christopher Hart, who was NTSB chair during the L’Enfant Plaza investigation, said Metro must become more transparent and accountable.

“We will work with Metrorail every step of the way to ensure that our mutual safety improvement goals are achieved,” Hart said. “If all those involved are on the same page and working collaboratively, rather than keeping their concerns and remedies siloed and tightly controlled within their respective departments, they will be more able to develop respective, effective safety improvement ideas while avoiding potential unintended consequences.”

The audit has already led to a management shake-up within the department. Lisa Woodruff, senior vice president for rail transportation, has been reassigned while an outside law firm conducts an investigation into the audit’s claims, including that she coached employees to mislead investigators.

Metro also removed the ROCC from the supervision of Joseph Leader, the transit agency’s chief operating officer of four years, and added it to the portfolio of Andy Off, vice president of project implementation and construction.

ROCC director Deltrin Harris was reassigned in June, amid the commission’s investigation.

The commission has given Metro until Oct. 23 to present corrective action plans for 21 of 25 issues highlighted in the audit. Sharmila Samarasinghe, the commission’s chief operating officer, said Metro has submitted several corrective plans that are in the process of being approved.

“Several others require a few more adjustments to ensure that they will fully address the safety concerns identified in the audit report,” she said.

But while Metro was lauded for making progress on problems identified in the audit, the commission also heard updates from several investigations that demonstrated how the ROCC’s communication problems and overall dysfunction came close to jeopardizing the safety of passengers and employees.

Investigators said that on March 14, 2019, a pedestrian who wandered onto Red Line tracks was struck and killed by a train near Fort Totten. Upon being informed of the incident, a rail operations controller shut off power to the third rail around the 7000-series train, as required by protocol. The train operator, however, didn’t inform passengers onboard of what had occurred and got out of the train to check on the victim.

Amid the confusion, 16 of the 59 riders onboard decided to hop off the train and walk toward the station without supervision. While the track they walked on was de-energized, the adjoining track was not. Metro had also sent another train toward the crash to get a supervisor on-scene.

Had any of the passengers wandered onto the adjoining track, they could have been injured or killed.

“So the customers, unknown to themselves, were putting themselves in harm’s way,” commission safety officer Richard David said.

On Feb. 10, safety investigators said, a lack of coordination for power removal, proper radio protocol and test procedures caused a train to strike a hi-rail utility vehicle, derailing both. Investigators said an employee who should have been monitoring traffic was watching a movie trailer on his mobile device.

In another instance, on Feb. 14, “numerous deficiencies in emergency response actions put employees and customers at risk of collision or electrocution” after a train struck a person at Minnesota Avenue, according to the commission. In that case, another train was routed into the area, which should have been a safe zone during the crash response and investigation.

Investigators said ROCC managers didn't even know of the oversights until a commission investigation pointed it out.

Hart said the incidents demonstrate how far Metro still needs to go to improve safety, and he urged investigators to pushing the transit agency on compliance.