The new series of cars, which will be the transit system’s eighth iteration, will include real-time arrival and departure digital screens, charging outlets and advanced air filtration to protect against pathogens and pollution, Metro officials said.

Hitachi Rail is a subsidiary of the mega-conglomerate Hitachi Global, based in Tokyo. The rail company operates in 38 countries with 12,000 employees and was chosen after an extensive bid process that included companies around the globe. Hitachi Rail has built other manufacturing plants in the United States, including a similar assembly plant in Miami.

The Washington Post first reported Metro’s selection of Hitachi Rail and details of the contract in October.

Metro officials say the 8000 Series will be a needed upgrade to replace Metro’s oldest- generation cars. They also could replace another series of cars, which remain sidelined after multiple instances of cars detaching during service.

The new cars also are a bet on riders returning to transit post-pandemic after the coronavirus brought historic drops in ridership.

“It just reflects the positive view we have about the region in the future, the growth that we’re going to have here, the support that we can provide for that,” said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld.

Metro’s base contract to build 256 cars — at an average price per car of $2.52 million — will cost the transit agency about $676 million. The money will come from dedicated funding that Maryland, Virginia and the District set aside each year to subsidize Metro’s capital needs. The first order of cars will replace Metro’s 2000 and 3000 Series rail cars, which were built in the 1980s and are approaching the 40-year mark, when Metro retires them.

Metro has the option to purchase up to 800 cars, which the agency is considering after Metro’s 6000 Series cars were taken out of service in November, when rail cars separated on a train for the second time in two months. No one was seriously injured in the incidents and the causes remain under investigation.

The 8000 Series will resemble the 7000 Series’s mostly uniform silver color, with hardback blue seats and more spacious aisles. The cars will have more digital screens with real-time information, dynamic maps, charging ports, high-definition cameras and stronger cybersecurity protections. They also will include an air filtration system that Metro is testing, which aims to trap and expel viruses and pathogens.

“The air filter filtration system is definitely one that we will incorporate,” Wiedefeld said. “And for lots of reasons, [not just with] what we’re dealing with now; it’s a better product, better air conditioning.”

Metro officials say it is up to Hitachi Rail to determine where the future assembly plant will go. A spokeswoman for the D.C. Chamber of Commerce said its members were unaware of the company’s search.

Several regional leaders didn’t return messages seeking comment on Hitachi Rail’s plans, although Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff C. McKay (D-At Large) said Virginia’s largest jurisdiction would look into possible opportunities to work with the company.

“We welcome the chance to work with Metro and Hitachi to explore options in Fairfax County for constructing critically needed rail cars,” Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff C. McKay (D-At Large) said in an email. “As more details emerge on this particular project, we will determine the best way to advance.”

Buddy Rizer, executive director of Loudoun County’s economic development authority, said his group has monitored conversations between Hitachi and Metro but wasn’t aware Wednesday that a contract had been signed.

“It is something we have been trying to prepare ourselves for,” Rizer said about the deal, adding that the county has not taken steps to woo Hitachi. “We do have land, especially along the Route 606 corridor, that I think would be perfect for it.”

Metro’s nearly 2 1/2-year journey to select a builder for its new rail cars was wound with controversy. The transit agency began soliciting bids in September 2018 from rail car makers around the world. The China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. was among the companies interested, sending representatives to Washington to meet with Metro officials.

The company has built rail cars for transit systems in Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles, but has come under fire from union and political groups, which have accused the company of exploiting workers and using Chinese government financial backing to underbid other companies. CRRC has repeatedly disputed the claims, pointing to competitive bids it has lost.

Concerns also grew that the rail cars could be equipped to either spy on riders, launch cyberattacks or come under foreign control, claims the transit company said were baseless. In December, Congress passed a law that forbade transit agencies from partnering with companies in countries that aren’t recognized by U.S. trade treaties and agreements. The bill specifically prohibited Metro from contracting with a China-based company.

In July, the Alliance for American Manufacturing accused Metro of sidestepping the federal “Buy America” requirement that says at least 70 percent of contract work and final assembly must take place in the United States if federal money is used.

Metro, however, said it was not using federal money to build the cars. It countered that its contract would require the creation of a regional assembly plant — and hundreds of new jobs.

It’s not known precisely how many jobs the plant could generate, but Metro officials said the goal is to make it a sustainable rail car assembly plant that would last well beyond Metro’s contract and serve Hitachi Rail’s manufacturing needs for decades.

“For Hitachi Rail, our company’s business growth translates to direct and indirect U.S. jobs,” Andrew Barr, chief executive of the Hitachi Rail Group, said in a statement.

Barr said he believed the plant would not only create jobs in the region but “downstream” in other cities and states where parts will be made for the new trains.