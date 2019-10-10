It remains unclear why the operator resumed operation after having received a stop command, causing him to crash into a stationary train ahead of him outside the Farragut West station. Impastato said follow-up interviews are needed as part of a continuing systemwide probe that could last more than two months.

But she said Metro has already begun looking beyond the incident to find ways to account for human error or interference when safety signals or control center commands order trains to halt.

Investigators have created a timeline of the crash, which occurred at 12:48 a.m. involving two six-car 3000 series trains in a tunnel between the Foggy Bottom and Farragut West stations. There were no passengers aboard.

Both trains received a “zero-speed” or stop command from Metro’s signal system and complied. But one train operator then continued down the track without a signal or permission from the rail operations control center, causing him to crash into the back of the second train at a speed of 11 mph.

As designed, a zero-speed signal requires a full stop. If an operator doesn’t comply, the train’s automatic braking system kicks in and takes over. But once that occurs, Impastato said, trains can continue at speeds under 15 mph despite the stop command. The leeway was built in for emergencies such as a signal system malfunction, regional power outage or other emergency.

Train No. 700, the striking train, did not have that permission, Impastato said, noting that radio dispatches, communications and logs have been reviewed.

Metro is studying adding another system control within that time frame of when a train has complied with a zero-speed order and the proverbial systemwide green light to continue or special control center permission. In addition, Metro officials now realize, an emergency braking system that kicks in automatically if a train gets too close to another doesn’t work when trains are under zero-speed commands.

“It was not designed to kick in because the train did not exceed 11 mph, as far as we understand?” board member Steve McMillan asked Impastato.

“That’s correct,” she said.

Impastato said Metro staff have already begun looking in the marketplace for any systems or de­vices that could provide additional safety. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the independent panel that oversees rail safety for the agency, has called for an engineering summit among Metro’s technicians to see what might be installed or designed, as well.

“We do want to look into technology and look into technologies that are available to augment human performance and to enhance safety,” Impastato told board members. “So it is entirely possible that there are technology solutions that will improve our level of safety and subsequently reduce the risk of a repeat occurrence. But at this state of the investigation we can’t specifically state what those technologies may be and whether or not they are feasible.”

The crash comes as Metro for the first time in several years is reporting an increase in ridership. At Thursday’s meeting, board members were told ridership was up 1.5 percent this year.

Metro staff cited several factors as contributing to the rise, including the D.C. region’s booming population growth, Metro’s massive SafeTrack maintenance and station improvement plan that is ongoing, a surge in jobs and “transit-oriented” development, including housing, being built near Metro stations.

While rail ridership inches upward, however, Metrobus continues to lose riders, down 3 percent this year, staff said. Riders have told Metro that reliability and service are their main concerns, and Metro officials said the region’s growing traffic congestion has hurt the system. Route studies have been ordered to try to find ways to increase schedule reliability.

The board had been slated to discuss the creation of a $1 million contingency fund to help pay for the extra service hours Metro has been running after Nationals playoff games. But the item was pulled from the meeting agenda at the last minute.

Metro typically provides extra service to only 10 sporting and special events each year — events that draw large crowds and occur at times Metro doesn’t operate, or that require additional trains to handle greater traffic than normal.

Metro asks the events or franchise to pay for that service, which runs about $100,000 for every extra hour trains remain running. Sometimes sponsors pick up the tab. But Metro has been covering the cost for the Nats’ playoff run. Last week, the transit agency pledged to run extra service for as long as the team remains in the playoffs and fans need to be transported home after late-night games.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said he wants a more consistent way to deal with large-scale events, but he said discussion of a contingency fund required more study and involvement from the jurisdictions that fund the transit agency.

“I think it’s something that makes more sense to discuss in a larger budget context, since it’s a month away,” Wiedefeld said, referring to budget discussions.

Although there was no formal discussion, some board members did comment on the difficulties of running extra service on a tight budget, including questioning why the Nationals refuse to pay to transport their fans home after games.

“They fall back on Major League Baseball as the reason they’re immune from discussing this contingency issue,” board member Thomas Bulger said. “I think the issue of a contingency fund needs a broader discussion amongst and between the private sector, the Nationals, Major League Baseball, WNBA, et cetera, et cetera, for us as a policy matter to come up with a contingency fund.

“I think a sponsorship idea has a lot of merit,” he added.

Wiedefeld said the costs of running late-night service for the playoffs thus far is being absorbed and has not affected other parts of the budget.

“We are four months into our budget, so there will be lots of ups and downs along the way,” he said. “These different entities that choose not to pay, we have to think of the entire region, and that’s what we’re doing.”

When asked if it was fair to charge events such as the upcoming Marine Corps Marathon for extra service and not the Nationals, Wiedefeld said the playoff run is an unplanned and ongoing circumstance.

“We recognize that we are a big player in the community to supporting lots of things in the community, so where we can do it, we want to do it,” he said.

The organizers of the Marine Corps Marathon, however, said they hope they, too, can someday be exempt from the about $272,000 they pay Metro to open early and run more trains on race day to handle the estimated 27,000 people who participate and watch.

Race Director Rick Nealis said if he didn’t have to pay Metro, he would use the extra money to cut the $180 race entry fee, create scholarships for less advantaged runners or “do something” for the Marines and other service members in the region.

When it comes to future plans to exempt events from paying for extra service, “the Marine Corps Marathon should be in there,” Nealis said.