General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld’s initial budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1 included initiatives aimed at building on the system’s recent ridership gains, which have been wiped out with the pandemic. The Washington region is in lockdown, and Metro, like transit systems around the country, has significantly scaled back service. The agency said it is losing an estimated $2.5 million a day.

The revised spending plan acknowledges the coronavirus is making Metro’s future difficult to predict; it includes a clause that allows board members to delay some parts of the plan “prior to July 1, 2020, based on the expected budgetary impacts relating to the Coronavirus pandemic,” according to the draft.

For now, Metro is moving ahead with a budget that doesn’t assume what effect the pandemic will have this summer or beyond.

“I think it’s too early to determine what impacts it will have on revenue projections,” Wiedefeld said. “Clearly it’s changing day to day, minute to minute. We will address that as we go into the future. But right now we need to prepare a budget. We need to submit a budget for both local and state governments, but also for federal agencies so we can start to line up grants. So it’s important that we get the budget approved.”

One bright spot for riders: After hearing from more than 17,000 commenters, Metro scaled back its proposal to eliminate or consolidate about two dozen Metrobus routes, which would have saved the agency about $26 million. Instead, the revised budget spares many of the Northwest D.C. routes that riders had lobbied for keeping.

But to pay for restoring the bus service, Metro will not eliminate a much-hated $2 bus-to-rail transfer fee. The revised budget does reduce the fee to 50 cents.

The latest spending plan also maintains the first rail fare increase in three years, raising the base fare during peak hours by a dime, to $2.35.

The total $3.9 billion plan includes $2.1 billion for operating expenses and $1.8 billion for capital projects. Operating expenses would increase by 2 percent compared with the current year, while Metro officials said local subsidies fall within the state-mandated cap of no more than 3 percent above what Maryland, Virginia and the District provided this year.

The operating budget includes $78.4 million that will go toward operating the long-awaited second phase of the Silver Line, scheduled to open in 2021.

Plans to restore some rail service hours remain untouched. Money is included to extend service hours from 5 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

A flat $2 weekend fare also remains to encourage more families to use Metro, as does funding for more frequent bus and rail service on weekends.

The biggest reversal, involving Metrobus, came after months of public feedback. Metro has softened what was to be a $26 million cut to bus service by restoring $19 million, upon board members’ recommendation.

“They listened to a lot of what they heard from people,” Wiedefeld said. “We had a lot of participation in this budget, and they worked very hard to reduce and respond to the comments they heard.”

Advocates were relieved by the pullback and said it was a testament to the power of public mobilization. Of the thousands of riders who responded with written comments, 72 percent opposed reductions of routes that Metro deemed redundant or that had low ridership, according to an agency survey.

Much of the opposition centered on cuts to the D and G lines, as well as other routes that connected Northwest D.C. neighborhoods to Georgetown, Dupont Circle and downtown.

Brian Turmail, an Advisory Neighborhood commissioner representing Glover Park and Cathedral Heights, said all but one route cut that concerned his constituency was restored.

“You have to weigh in, you have to let Metro know how this impacts your life and it worked,” Turmail said. “We’re relieved and we’re looking forward to all taking advantage of those bus routes without worry.”

Kishan Putta, an activist and ANC commissioner, said the public made it clear the routes were not “underused,” but vital for many with no other transportation options.

“My constituents and I are very relieved that the service they rely on will not be cut,” Putta said. “We thank the Metro board for listening to our multiple testimonies over the last three months and understanding that this would have caused a lot of unnecessary harm to our community and to the city.

“These riders not only rely on that service, but they want to take public transportation, and we want to encourage that,” Putta added. “They don’t want to drive downtown.”

Public feedback also led Metro to scrap plans for a surcharge for bus riders who try to use cash, or load their SmarTrip cards onboard. Metro had said the quarter surcharge would dissuade cash loading, which the agency said fuels delays.

But advocates for lower-income riders said many in the region live by what cash they have on hand, while transit boosters said it would only perpetuate Metrobus’s annual ridership declines, now stretching multiple years.

“That’s a positive thing in this [budget] draft, that they got rid of the cash surcharge,” said transit advocate Stephen Repetski. “The fare increase on the rail side really doesn’t bother me at all. It’s the first increase [in three years], and when you look at inflation and the increase in costs for everything that they have, the 10-cent increase on rail is pretty much in line with what I would expect.”

Metro had been counting on an increase in fare revenue to help balance next year’s budget, which includes the rail fare hike, but also anticipated ridership increases. The revised plan shows the agency is still expecting fare revenue to grow half a percent from $814.4 million to $818.5 million. But that doesn’t factor in the impact of the government-ordered restrictions related to the pandemic or whether ridership will lag significantly during recovery.

“I think it’s too early to even make that assumption,” Wiedefeld said. “It could in fact increase, for all we know. So we all have to work through this and adjust as we learn more.

“The whole world is changing around us,” Wiedefeld said. “People’s travel patterns and how they’re working is changing, so let’s see how that plays out and we’ll adjust along the way like everyone else is doing.”

The coronavirus outbreak has created a more than $52 million-a-month budget deficit, officials have said. That includes $17 million in unanticipated expenses for disinfectant, cleaning supplies and protective equipment such as masks, gloves and sanitizer for operators and station managers.

With the substantial service cuts the agency has made since the crisis started, ridership on Metrobus was down 75 percent last week when compared to the days before the service cuts, and 91 percent on Metrorail, the agency said.

Metrobus has been operating as few as 20 routes on some days since March 16, while the agency closed 19 stations and nine station entrances to reduce staffing, save on sanitizing supplies and discourage people from making all but essential trips. The estimate — which was made before Metro began waiving all bus fares on March 24, when it started a rear-door-boarding-only policy to limit contact between operators and passengers — included $500,000 in daily losses from Metrobus fare revenue.

Lawmakers last week included $25 billion for transit agencies in the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package to help cover losses. Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said Monday that the agency’s chief financial officer expected the emergency funding to cover all of Metro’s losses.

Wiedefeld said Metro’s pandemic task force, comprising representatives from departments across the agency, has begun planning for recovery even as governments begin even stronger restrictions this week to limit the spread of the virus.

“We are starting to think about that and starting to plan for that,” Wiedefeld said. “Our goal is to ramp up as quickly as possible, support the region economically, socially and support the community where they want to travel.”

Metro has banned visitors from all buildings because of the coronavirus, and Thursday’s board meeting will be streamed live, a Metro spokesman said.