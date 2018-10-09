The July 2016 derailment near the East Falls Church station caused minor injuries and more than $1 million in damage. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Nearly two years after almost a third of Metro’s track inspection department was fired for allegedly falsifying inspection reports, an arbitration panel has exonerated one of those workers and ordered he be rehired — with back pay.

Christopher Bell, a supervisor in Metro’s track inspection division, was fired in August 2016 and accused of rubber-stamping bogus track inspection reports that had been submitted by other employees.

But a three-member arbitration panel ruled, 2 to 1, that Bell didn’t deserve to be fired. In the panel’s majority decision, the arbitrators concluded that disorganization and spotty training and enforcement within the division led to confusion among staff. Workers heard different instructions on how they were expected to perform inspections, what standards and regulations they needed to adhere to, and what role their direct supervisors were supposed to play in ensuring inspections were performed properly.

Additionally, the arbitrators said that in the aftermath of a July 2016 derailment that caused minor injuries and more than $1 million in damage, Bell — and potentially the other Metro workers terminated in the high-profile incident — were “scapegoated” by Metro managers.

It was during the investigation of the derailment that the alleged record falsification was discovered.

“It would not be unreasonable to conclude under the circumstances that . . . upper-level management had ample reason to be concerned over its own preservation,” the majority decision said. Metro’s representative on the panel was the dissenting vote.

The ruling was first reported by WTOP.

The decision, which was written by arbitrator Andrew M. Strongin sets up the possibility that some of the other fired inspectors could also be rehired.

Those workers have also filed grievances with Metro over their firings and are now in binding arbitration. Decisions in those cases are expected in the coming months.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said he was disappointed with the panel’s decision but declined to say whether the agency would appeal. He brought up previous rulings requiring the agency to reinstate workers accused of wrongdoing and a recent decision ordering the agency to award pay increases and maintain pensions despite Metro’s argument that it could not afford them.

“How do we ever change this thing if we start to try to change the culture and then we ask for personal responsibility and then we slip back to where we are?” Wiedefeld said. “That’s my read of the ruling. It just reinforces for me that, ‘Look, we just can’t do this over and over.’ ”

When Metro officials announced in January 2017 that they had fired more than 20 members of the track inspection division because of alleged falsification of inspection records, the move was praised by many observers — and particularly members of the region’s congressional delegation —as a sign that things were finally changing at Metro and that bad apples were being weeded out.

“This should serve as a clarion call to the workforce, from top to bottom, that the status quo is no longer acceptable,” Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) said at the time.

The arbitration panel’s decision is a big win for Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents most of Metro’s workforce, including many of the fired workers. The union has long argued that the firings were unfair, that Metro failed to provide evidence that workers had knowingly committed wrongdoing and that the terminations were conducted more for appearances than anything else.

The firing of Bell and the other workers followed an investigation into the July 2016 derailment, where several deteriorating wooden rail ties allowed the rails to spread too far apart, causing a Silver Line train’s wheels to derail onto the track bed between them as it was departing the East Falls Church station.

In the course of that investigation, Metro managers concluded that track inspections throughout the system were not being performed properly and that some workers knowingly reported errant measurements in their daily logs about the status and geometry of the tracks.

One of Metro’s primary pieces of evidence: They found inspection reports where month after month, workers had reported the exact same measurements of the distance between the rails, with no deviation that would have normally come if inspections were being performed properly.

Metro argued that Bell, a supervisor, should have noticed that over time the reports submitted to him for approval did not deviate at all — a sign that workers weren’t actually conducting inspections.

In their termination letter, Metro wrote to Bell that “your lack of oversight of this process is determined to be a clear significant contributing factor to circumstances which led to the derailment” and “contributed to a culture of noncompliance and complacency.”

The arbitration panel’s majority decision partially agreed with that assessment, calling it “nonsense” that the long list of measurements from month to month would never change.

But, the panel argued, the haphazardness of the training process means it may not have been clear to Bell or others in the track inspection division that his job as a supervisor was supposed to include tracking the measurements between months, checking for suspicious redundancies.

“Thus, although the authority now argues that [Bell] should have known to compare each month’s inspection forms with the prior month’s, there is nothing in the record to demonstrate why [Bell] should have known that,” the decision said.

In the last two years, the inspection training and manuals have been completely revamped. But the panel concluded that there was “overwhelming evidence” that track walkers were not “actually . trained to perform their jobs as [Metro] now would have it.”

They also pointed to the logistics of the process that likely led to confusion. Workers were not expected to start from a fresh inspection report each time they went on the tracks. Instead, they were supposed to use a printout of the previous month’s completed inspection report. If measurements at certain points on the tracks changed, track walkers were supposed to cross out the typed number from the previous month and write the new measurement.

But, according to testimony from workers, they were expected to use the “one-eighth rule.” If a measurement was within one-eighth of an inch of the previous month’s measurement, then they were expected to just leave the previous entry as-is.

“There is no direct evidence that [Bell] ever falsified an inspection report as a track walker, or that any track walker under [Bell’s] supervision submitted a false report,” the arbitration decision said. “There is only the argument that, because Track Walkers submitted identical reports month-after-month, and track inspector supervisors approved them month-after-month, they must have been faked. [Bell’s] explanation that all track walkers followed the 1/8 rule is plausible, even if it evidences a poor approach to the conduct of inspections.”

Additionally, they pointed out, in the case of the spot where the July 2016 derailment occurred, the defects on tracks had actually been noted and flagged by track inspectors every month for more than a year preceding the derailment — but it was track maintenance workers, not inspectors, who failed to repair them.

Faiz Siddiqui contributed to this report.