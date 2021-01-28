But Metro officials also sounded a note of optimism: Next month, thousands of the agency’s front-line employees are expected to become eligible for vaccinations, boosting recovery efforts for the region and the transit system, which has lost tens of thousands of riders daily amid the pandemic.

After widespread vaccinations — among employees and members of the public — Metro officials say the agency will be poised to increase train and bus service to levels comparable to early March, before the pandemic struck the region.

“As vaccine production and distribution continues to ramp up, Metro is preparing to move into the recovery phases of our plan,” Chief Safety Officer Theresa M. Impastato said.

Metro’s pandemic task force, which works in concert with regional health officials and local government leaders, will decide when Metro moves into a full recovery. The transit agency is in a “managed reentry” phase, with service running at about 75 percent of normal levels, although Metro says it is capable of handling school openings and increases in commuters returning to offices.

While some workers have received the coronavirus vaccine, Metro is helping many other front-line workers register. Metro Transit Police officers and occupational health and wellness employees qualify as essential workers prioritized in the first phase of eligible recipients.

Other employees will receive a vaccine through their local health departments as they become eligible. The agency employs about 12,300 workers, although many are not front-line workers.

“We anticipate widespread access to the vaccine for our essential workforce in February,” Impastato said.

Metro has operated over the past 10 months with the help of federal funding, the latest of which will come in the form of a $610 million boost from last month’s federal relief bill.

An increase in service will not happen until there is widespread distribution of vaccine doses throughout the region, according to a timeline of Metro’s recovery plan. Service will be restored to prior levels based on demand and economic activity, and fare revenue is expected to help pay for any increase.

Metro officials have said they also are also hoping for more federal help by the end of the year.

Since the start of the pandemic, 965 Metro employees are known to have contracted the virus — 873 of whom have returned to work, Impastato said. One person remains hospitalized.

Four workers have died, including one announced Thursday: a Shepherd Parkway Division bus operator who had worked for the transit system for 10 years. Metro did not release the person’s name.

The Metro board on Thursday also named new members to its Riders’ Advisory Council, a group of riders appointed to advise the board on passengers’ perspectives and concerns. Missing in the announcement was the renewal of Chairman Andrew Kierig’s term, a surprise to many transit riders and advocates.

Kierig said the board rejected his application. While Kierig said he wasn’t given a reason, both he and other members of the council speculated that it stemmed from Kierig’s outspokenness on social media, where he often has chastised the transit agency.

“I believed I had a particular obligation to advocate for those folks who weren’t in the room and more than ever that means lower-income folks in retail and service jobs,” he wrote in a text message. “Given how poorly [Metro] has managed the pandemic response vs. comparable transit agencies, I imagine they didn’t like what I was saying.”

Kierig, who also has praised Metro on occasion, was one of the council’s more active members in recent years and has boosted interest and attendance at meetings, said James Pizzurro, a local transit advocate.

“You have someone who is very vocal both when Metro did something right to give them credit for it, and Andrew is also pretty vocal when that wasn’t the case,” Pizzurro said. “I think given that context, in my recollection of paying attention to the Riders’ Advisory Council for five or six years now, [this was] certainly one of the more turbulent decisions.”

In a statement to The Washington Post, Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg thanked Kierig for his service. He said the board desires a range of voices on the council, adding that “rotating leaders of the RAC ensures that the Board hears from the broadest and most diverse group of riders possible.”

Pizzurro said the move reminded him of when the board tried to eliminate the advisory group in 2018, only to back down after widespread criticism. A majority of Metro board members at the time had pushed for the RAC’s dissolution, saying it offered little benefit, but riders, local government leaders and the region’s congressional delegation opposed the change.

At that time, the RAC chairwoman was Katherine Kortum, who had pushed to keep the council alive. When her term came up for renewal, Kortum said, her application was rejected.

“It was certainly surprising to me that they’d be willing to lose their highly engaged members and keep those who didn’t ask so many questions or bring as much research/ideas to the table,” she wrote in an email Thursday.

Metro board members on Thursday also received an update on the completion of a $120 million project that added wireless infrastructure to Metro’s underground tunnels.

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon signals now operate throughout the Metrorail system, providing riders with a streaming level of service. Metro officials said the upgrade will help riders connect to Metro’s mobile app, which allows riders to access and reload SmarTrip accounts and make contactless fare payments using their phones.