The commission said that while Metro has improved in some areas, “it has made little to no substantive progress toward some of the other most important fixes recommended or directed” after the L’Enfant Plaza calamity.

The findings were based on the commission’s investigation of Metro’s mishandling of a Dec. 10 arcing incident on the Red Line that caused lengthy delays and a frightening ride for passengers in a disabled, nearly powerless train, commission officials said.

The commission issued three findings Metro must address in 30 days by accomplishing the following:

●Rail controllers must be provided proper, complete and recurring training on the use of emergency ventilation fans, and they must be provided immediate access to and familiarization with the vent fan playbook that was called for by the National Transportation Safety Board after the L’Enfant Plaza incident.

●Rail operations control center managers and leadership must be prohibited from remotely manipulating consoles in the control center without coordinating with the controllers and verify by periodic audit, computer-generated reports, or both, that uncoordinated remote manipulation has ceased.

●Additional protections must be instituted to ensure that third-rail power is not restored prematurely, including but not limited to ensuring that managers and leadership permit controllers to follow all power restoration checklists and procedures to be certain power is restored only when it is safe to do so. These additional protections must include providing an independent approval from an appropriately qualified employee outside of the Office of Rail Transportation so that safe power restoration is always placed ahead of service metrics, such as on-time performance.

Metro did not immediately respond to a request for comment

While no one was hurt in the December fire, David L. Mayer, chief executive of the safety commission, has called the response a “near miss” of injury or death.

The commission had already cited Metro with two violations 10 days after the December fire. The latest findings were based on interviews with 21 of 26 front-line control center controllers, as well as their managers.

Worrisome to the commission, officials said, was an apparent lack of urgency or action to adopt its recommendations, such as checklists that help operators and controllers keep order during emergencies.

“The clear lack of readiness to respond particularly to smoke and fire events could lead to a repeat of the January 12, 2015, response, or worse,” Mayer said Tuesday.

While the investigation was conducted before the coronavirus pandemic required substantial staffing changes, commission officials said such checklists and other issues identified are even more important now. Metro has split its rail operations control center staff into two buildings to prevent an outbreak from wiping out the entire department.

The agency has also scaled back staffing to lessen employees’ chances of falling ill. With fewer employees to handle emergencies, the commission said, controllers, managers and operators need to be working in concert during a crisis.

On Dec. 10, damaged or worn insulators that protect and separate the electrified third rail allowed electricity to escape, sparking a fire. The arcing incident stopped morning service between the Friendship Heights and Van Ness stations for about 75 minutes.

A rail operations controller had ordered a nearby train to inspect the reported fire, but the train operator failed to offload all its passengers before proceeding toward the sparks. Upon approach, the train operator reported the fire and began procedures to stop her train and reverse course, but missteps led to the disabling of the train, limiting its speed to 2 mph, according to the safety commission.

Additionally, the operator failed to turn off the train’s ventilation system to prevent smoke from entering rail cars — as happened in 2015 at L’Enfant Plaza — while the train went dark and limped back to Friendship Heights with frightened passengers onboard.

Inside the rail operations control center, safety inspectors said, controllers were in a state of chaos, yelling conflicting instructions at one another. The commission said managers removed a controller who had been using proper procedures and a checklist that would have quickly gained control of the situation. Instead, fire crews were delayed.

Once the situation was under control, power to Metro’s dangerous third rail was restored while firefighters were still on the track.

The safety commission immediately told Metro to begin adopting checklists that would help keep order during emergencies, and it reiterated some of the same recommendations federal officials had made after the L’Enfant Plaza fire.

But interviews with controllers in February and March found many of the same problems continued.

Interviews found that managers directed controllers to violate safety rules, including directing a train operator to move past a red light without taking necessary precautions, ordering another train operator to move a disabled train without verifying that all the doors were closed and no customers were on the tracks, and other incidents that the commission said represented a pattern of unsafe instructions.

Control managers have tried to make the case that checklists are not practical during emergencies, but safety inspectors said that’s exactly when a step-by-step checklist is needed, so both operators and controllers can make sure steps such as turning off a train’s ventilation system are completed during a smoke incident.

Commission officials said managers are impeding controllers from doing their jobs properly by pushing them to do things that are contrary to their safety training.

“Claiming that controllers who have gone through an extensive training and certification process on safety rules and checklists that have been vetted for years are not capable of doing their jobs when they actually follow these procedures is extremely concerning,” the commission said.