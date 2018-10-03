Riders board trains and ride the escalators at L'Enfant Plaza Metro station. An internal Metro report details how the agency could win back riders. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Metro’s leaders have said publicly that they have no clear solution to the system’s ridership decline, but an internal document dated May of this year shows otherwise; it lays out a detailed plan for increasing riders on the nation’s second-busiest subway.

According to the internal “ridership action plan,” the agency needs to: launch all-day peak service, extend Yellow Line Service to Greenbelt, run 100 percent eight-car trains and overhaul the Metrobus bus system, among other things.

Those measures could add more than 20,000 daily rail trips, Metro says, and paired with measures like bus priority and free rail-to-bus transfers could net tens of thousands of additional daily trips for the struggling transit agency.

The document was circulated between Metro’s offices of planning and performance and comes on the heels of a Washington Post report that highlighted the Board and management’s uncertainty on how to address Metro’s ridership slide. It is perhaps the most candid assessment of Metro’s operating challenges — positing that the transit agency is largely responsible for its own ridership woes and acknowledging in plain language that service is the key factor that drives ridership, along with population and jobs, tourists and reliability.

The board has not seen the report.

“Most American transit agencies have recently faced declining ridership, but Metrorail’s declines are more significant than most peers, with the difference likely accounted for by factors specific to Metro and the Washington region,” according to the document which was obtained by The Washington Post and confirmed by a person with direct knowledge of its contents, but who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. “The fundamental factors — fares, location, speed, frequency, and reliability — matter most and Metro’s recent actions have put downward pressure on ridership.”

In July 2017, Metro raised fares, reduced service and curtailed late-night hours to save money, reduce wear-and-tear on its tracks and implement the agency’s first preventive maintenance program following the year-long SafeTrack rebuilding effort.

Train frequency was reduced to every eight minutes from six on most lines and the agency’s span of service was cut by eight hours a week; Sunday service hours, for example, were changed from 7 a.m. to midnight, to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Off-peak ridership suffered the most, with losses “two to three time larger than peak declines,” according to the Metro report.

Metro’s overall declines have been most severe among its most frequent riders; so-called “super riders” (who take more than 40 trips per month) make up 60 percent of the subway’s ridership declines, while tourists who ride the least make up about 25 percent of the losses since 2015, the report says. Service increases could offset those losses.

“For every 10 percent increase in the number of trains serving a station, ridership is expected to increase by 0.3 to 0.9 percent,” according to data it cites.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said the document is an internal report meant to aid the agency’s planning as it looks toward budget discussions. But ultimately, he said, the general manager’s upcoming fiscal year 2020 budget proposal will serve as the “starting point” for discussions on fares and service for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

“Metro’s goal is to the provide the best service possible for customers while operating efficiently and within our available budget,” Stessel said. “This document, now five months old, is an example of a work product resulting those efforts.”

Still, the plan adds pressure on the agency and board member to back a service increase — something none were willing to commit to when asked for a prior story.

The report captures the rapid growth of ride-hailing services in the Washington region. Uber and Lyft are catching up to Metro as a preferred transportation mode for residents of the region, it says. Metro officials, including General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld, have said repeatedly that is difficult to account for the impact of ride-hail services due to a lack of data. However, according to the analysis in this report, on a daily basis the app-based services transport about half as many passengers as Metro, providing about 300,000 passenger trips.

To compete in an environment flush with alternatives, the plan says, Metro must operate at consistent eight-minute headways through 9 p.m. every weekday instead of shifting to 12-minute headways midday and longer evening waits. That kind of service increase would cost between $10 million and $30 million, according to the report.

The document, “Stabilizing and Growing Metro Ridership” credits Metro for it efforts to improve reliability and service quality, but lays bare the corrosive impact of Metro’s ongoing maintenance on service in the wake of its year-long SafeTrack program. (Among the other actions Metro could take: restoring Automatic Train Operation, a measure that would eliminate herky-jerky rides and ensure proper train spacing to save time). Metro’s evening and weekend service declines have cost the agency 150,000 trips per week and $20 million in annual revenue, it says.

“The default for many customers is to assume that weekend track work has disrupted their travel plans and not even consider Metro as a viable option,” it says.

The report charts Metro’s decline from an all-day all-week subway into, effectively, a five-day-a-week commuter system, citing the “longer-term erosion of weekend ridership as track work-created disruptions have become more common in the last decade.”

“For example, in February 2018, trains single-tracked around crews executing capital work in three locations every evening − beginning at 10 p.m. − and on all weekends.”

The report concludes that Metro could operate all-day peak service without interfering with most of its maintenance needs, because “early-out” single-tracking typically does not begin until 10 p.m. Such an effort could add between 10,000 and 20,000 additional weekday trips. Extending Yellow Line service, meanwhile, could net an additional 3,000 trips at a cost of $1.5 million to $3 million. While population increases are the biggest driver of ridership improvements, service also has a measurable impact: a 10 percent increase in train frequencies at stations brings 0.3 to 0.9 percent more trips, according to Metro’s data.

Metrobus is another area of focus. The impact of fare increases is most acute for bus riders, the report says, while factors such as service frequency, travel speeds and population and jobs tend to also drive ridership. With every 10 percent bus fare increase, for example, bus ridership falls 3.4 to 5.5 percent, it concludes. Metro is undergoing a regionwide bus study to determine the best business model for the system, which has been steadily decreasing in recent years, falling about 7 percent since last year. The report recommends a mix of passenger-friendly initiatives to improve ridership: signal priority and off-board fare collection to make bus trips faster, allowing seamless transfers between the rail and bus systems and making trips more affordable for low-income commuters using local subsidies. Those measures, which would cost local jurisdictions more than $75 million combined could bolster bus ridership more than 100,000 daily trips, the report concludes.

