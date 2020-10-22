Smedberg’s comments came at a board meeting during which members were briefed on the Oct. 9 “uncoupling” of a 6000-series train — an incident in which no one communicated with passengers for nearly two hours, workers tampered with evidence, and the agency ran out of shrink wrap to protect and preserve evidence.

AD

On Oct. 9, an eight-car train was leaving Union Station toward NoMa-Gallaudet U when the first two cars separated from the last six with 108 passengers onboard.

AD

No one was injured, but the riders were stranded on a track in downtown Washington.

Passengers reported being stuck onboard for nearly two hours with little to no information from the train operator or first responders. Some riders also said the train’s ventilation system shut off.

“It continues to trouble me that there’s no protocol in place and there wasn’t the protocol in place for someone in Metro to actually be on the scene and get on that train and explain what processes were being undertaken by Metro to provide for their evacuation,” said Michael Goldman, second vice chair of the board.

Initial findings showed that the rail cars separated because of an improperly torqued bolt, according to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.

AD

But the safety commission, in a report earlier this week, also said that when its investigators arrived to inspect evidence related to the event, they found workers had tampered with the evidence in violation of regulations regarding protecting the integrity of investigations.

AD

The commission was later told, and saw evidence, that at the direction of a supervisor, a bolt had been tightened on the coupler assemblies — which connect the rail cars, according to its report.

Metro officials said there was no nefarious intent by the workers, who they said were conducting tests for the agency’s own investigation.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld told the board that the transit agency is working to create clear guidelines and training for employees on how to handle evidence.

AD

“We are missing some of those tools and procedures and clarity of roles necessary to protect evidence during investigations of incidents,” Wiedefeld said.

“But I want to say clearly to the board and to our employees, that you will see actions related to creating a just culture approach to safety,” Wiedefeld said. “It’s one that learns from mistakes. It’s an approach that finds facts, not fault.

AD

“And whether it’s an investigation investigating rail incidents, strengthening the [Rail Operations Control Center] or something else that we were made aware of today, we will be tightening up processes and trainings and teaching that cultural approach throughout the entire organization.”

Metro Chief Safety Officer Theresa M. Impastato said a team is reviewing equipment tests, interviewing employees, and combing through data and records to fully understand why the cars separated.

AD

So far, an investigation has shown that there was nothing wrong with the track or signal systems, and there was no damage to the rail car indicating that it had struck something. The train was moving at 24 mph — within the speed limit.

Impastato said the incident triggered a fleetwide inspection of all 6000-series cars during which, Impastato said, six were identified “with potential discrepancies in the coupler assemblies requiring further inspections, including three cars with incorrect hardware.”

“These trains have all been removed from service for further examination,” she said.

AD

The coupler that held the separated cars together had been replaced as part of Metro’s overhaul program in November 2019. Couplers are typically replaced every eight years based on mileage, she said.

AD

The rail car had undergone several inspections since that replacement, none of which detected any issues, Impastato said.

“The components were not advanced in their life cycle and there was no evidence of excessive wear, material fatigue or degradation,” she said.

An uncoupling occurred near the McLean Metro station in 2018, Impastato said, but the cause in that incident was a wrong-size bolt.

In the incident this month, the cars involved were moved to the Brentwood Rail Yard, where Impastato said technicians were told to perform an inspection and a bolt torque test. But Impastato said the tools and conditions at Brentwood were constraining, so Metro officials decided to remove the coupler from the train and send it to the agency’s overhaul center at the Greenbelt Rail Yard.

AD

AD

The torque testing was rescheduled for the next day at Greenbelt.

Impastato said the coupler assembly was not sealed with the typical protective wrapping to prevent tampering because there wasn’t any on site.

At some point, while the equipment remained at Brentwood, technicians tested the evidence, recorded their findings and emailed it to supervisors, she said.

The coupler assembly then moved to Greenbelt, where safety investigators arrived the next day and noticed that someone had manipulated the bolt without their knowledge or supervision.

“Employees expressed conflicting understandings of the plan for testing,” Impastato said. “There was a lack of effective material control by tagging, shrink-wrapping and physically quarantining or otherwise securing the equipment, which did not take place.”

AD

AD

The incident has taught Metro it lacks clear understanding of roles and responsibilities during investigations, as well as protocols for access control and documentation of evidence meant to protect the chain of custody, Impastato said.

While Metro trains employees to handle evidence, that training is limited to managers.

“It is imperative that all Metro employees understand the purpose of and process for conducting investigations,” she said.

In response to concerns about the way passengers were treated, Impastato said a crosstie fire in the area, as well as reports that some passengers had evacuated themselves, “compounded the response” and delayed responders from reaching passengers sooner.

AD

“I would echo the concerns that I’ve expressed before about the communications side of this, with customers in particular, and agree that hopefully we can have a protocol in place to be able to communicate more effectively in situations where audio was cut from the train, as it was in this case, just in terms of helping to calm those passengers and help them understand what the plan is,” said board member Matt Letourneau, who also is a Loudoun County supervisor.

AD

Impastato said communication protocols would be drafted.

Also Thursday, the board announced that the transit agency’s new mobile fare system should be accessible to Android users next month, and it waived a $2 fee to use the system for the first six months.

Metro rolled out the long-awaited mobile fare system Sept. 1. It allows customers to use their mobile phones to pay fares and reload their transit accounts. The capability is already available on iPhones and other Apple devices through Apple’s virtual wallet.

Apple’s App Store also carries Metro’s new mobile app, which features real-time alerts and live point-to-point mapping that includes transit schedules.