A Metro bus is seen at 14th and K streets NW on April 19, 2016. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Metro said Wednesday that a job action by the system’s largest union was causing delays on some bus lines but that managers had stepped in to keep the subway system running on schedule as thousands attended the July 4 parade and planned for a fireworks display on the Mall.

Metro called it an “unauthorized labor action” by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 workers. It was unclear what provoked the action. The union could not be reached for comment.

“Management is doing everything possible to continue to minimize delays to customers,” Metro said in a statement, “as well as to ensure compliance with WMATA’s collective bargaining agreement, including seeking legal remedies through the courts.”