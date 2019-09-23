Crews work along the tracks at the rail yard at Dulles Airport as construction continues on Metro’s Silver Line in July. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Metro officials on Monday said they will allow test trains to resume running on the Silver Line after receiving assurances from the agency overseeing construction of the rail extension and the contractor hired to build it that its trains won’t be put in jeopardy.

“This clears the way for dynamic testing to continue,” said Charles Stark, the project’s executive director. The testing is done to ensure the rail line’s systems are working properly.

Testing was halted for a little less than one week.

The decision to resume tests is a relief to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), which is overseeing construction of the second phase of the $5.8 billion rail line and its contractor, Capital Rail Constructors (CRC). The project is more than a year behind schedule, and the delay in testing could have further pushed back completion.

Metro officials were quick to say that the decision to allow testing does not resolve long-standing concerns it has with the quality of track work by CRC.

Last year, officials discovered that some of the concrete rail ties installed at sections where sets of track come together had too much curvature in them to meet Metro’s standards. And while project officials have said the problem affects fewer rail ties than originally thought, CRC has been unable to come up with a solution acceptable to Metro.



The pedestrian bridges that connect to the Herndon station along Metro’s Silver Line were nearly complete in July. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

[Metro said it will not allow Silver Line test trains to run because of safety concerns]

The problem that prompted Metro to halt testing, however, surfaced after the MWAA told the transit agency it had discovered a possible manufacturing defect in a part used in areas where sets of tracks come together.

A day later, on Sept. 13, Metro told the MWAA that because of the potential safety risks, it would not allow any of its trains to be used in testing until the problem was resolved.

The MWAA and CRC conducted two inspections of the areas of concern on Thursday and Saturday. Metro personnel also participated. Based on those inspections, CRC and the MWAA said Metro trains could operate safely along those sections of track. Given those assurances, Metro said it will allow testing to resume.

While construction of the rail line is being overseen by the MWAA, Metro will ultimately be responsible for operating and maintaining the rail line once it is complete.

Metro officials have grown increasingly concerned with the quality of the work on the line’s second phase, which will extend service to Washington Dulles International Airport and into Loudoun County. The project has been beset by problems, particularly with concrete structures. Metro has spent more than $100,000 on consultants to evaluate CRC’s work on the project.

[Why second phase of Silver Line has been more problem-plagued than the first]

Earlier this month, Metro board members were briefed on a growing list of construction concerns, ranging from concrete panels installed at five of the six new stations and track work on both the main rail line and in the rail yard being built as part of the project. Metro’s inspector general told the agency that accepting the rail line before the problems are resolved could create “extraordinary cost, maintenance and operational issues early on once [Metro] takes ownership and control of this project.”

However, the MWAA’s board of directors maintains that the concerns are overstated and the problems are being addressed.

The first phase of the project — four stations in Tysons and one in Reston — was built by a consortium led by Bechtel and opened July 26, 2014. CRC, a venture between Bethesda, Md.-based Clark Construction Group and Kiewit Infrastructure Group, is building the rail line for the second phase, while Colorado-based Hensel Phelps is building the rail yard.

The MWAA is using revenue from tolls to fund nearly half the cost to build the line. Under current projections, by 2053, when the last of the bonds sold to fund the project are paid off, most drivers will be paying $12.50 for a one-way trip on the 14-mile Dulles Toll Road.

Read more:

Metro’s IG cautions officials against accepting the Silver Line prematurely

What has the Silver Line’s second phase run into so many problems?

Dulles Toll Road users shoulder an increasing share of Silver Line costs

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news