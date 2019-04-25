Development is picking up near the New Carrollton Metro station, and a new Metro office building is slated for nearby parking lot. (Bill O'Leary/Washington Post)

A plan to move Metro workers out of aging and leased buildings and into updated workspaces around the region took two significant steps Thursday when the transit agency announced sites for new office buildings in New Carrollton and Alexandria.

One of the buildings will rise from a parking lot beside the New Carrollton Metro station and is helping “catalyze” construction there, including a new hotel and housing, said Nina Albert, Metro’s vice president of real estate and parking.

Metro’s private development partner, Urban Atlantic, will build all three buildings at the same time, Albert said. In a statement, Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks called Metro’s selection of the area “the spark that will make that location a dynamic 24-hour community.”

Kaiser Permanente opened an administrative office building nearby this month.

The second building will be by the Eisenhower Avenue Station, on 2395 Mill Road, next to the Hoffman Town Center, and will also be part of area redevelopment efforts, Metro officials said.

Construction will begin on Metro-owned land in both locations no later than the end of next year, with about 3,000 workers moving into the two spots — as well as a new headquarters near L’Enfant Plaza — no later than December 2022, Albert said.

Metro says by moving out of its outdated D.C. headquarters, which was built in 1974 and lacks fire sprinklers, and consolidating its 10 office buildings to four, it can save $130 million over 20 years.

The savings would come from ending a number of leases, having more environmentally friendly buildings and leasing out its current headquarters for 99 years, Albert said. That long-term lease “would have the potential to generate sustained revenue for Metro to support bus and rail operations, help keep fares affordable, and contribute to the transit agency’s long-term financial stability,” Metro said.

Albert said budgets for the two new buildings are still being worked out.

Some on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s board have questioned how staff can cite the $130 million savings figure given outstanding questions about construction costs and leasing proceeds.

In a written response, Metro officials wrote: “The savings estimates of the strategy considered the reduction of 100,000 square feet that would be achieved by consolidating multiple inefficient offices, plus the avoidance of cost for swing space and multiple moves.”

