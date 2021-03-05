Metro board members last month were told that the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority planned to turn over the second phase in June. In a recent update about the project’s status, the contractor building the main rail line indicated it expected to complete the project in November.
Even so, Stark said analysis of the latest data indicates completion later this summer.
“We understand the concerns caused by construction delays, and we thank our project partners and contractors for their commitment as we work together to deliver a safe, reliable and durable rail line to serve the traveling public,” Stark said in a statement that accompanied the announcement. “Recent progress on outstanding issues has put us in a position to establish a target date for substantial completion and will enable Metro to solidify its plans for final testing, training and starting passenger service.”
Substantial completion means the project is ready to be turned over to Metro for testing and training. While the Silver Line will be part of the Metro system, its construction is being overseen by the airports authority.
