During this period, the transit agency said, Blue Line trains will not run. Instead, Yellow Line trains will operate between the Franconia-Springfield station and Mount Vernon Square via the Potomac River bridge.
Metro is replacing deteriorating platforms at 20 outdoor stations. The project is more than halfway complete with the 11th reconstructed platform at Reagan National Airport fully opened this week. Seven Blue and Yellow line stations have had their platforms rebuilt, while four others were finished on the Orange Line earlier this year.
Metro said Yellow Line service between Huntington and Greenbelt will be unaffected during the Addison Road and Arlington Cemetery closures. Customers headed to downtown Washington from stations south of Arlington Cemetery can board a Yellow Line train and transfer at L’Enfant Plaza.
The Silver Line will run on its normal track but will pass through the closed Addison Road Station during the construction project. Riders traveling between Largo Town Center and Rosslyn should use Silver Line trains, Metro said.
Free shuttle bus service will operate between the Rosslyn, Arlington Cemetery and Pentagon stations every 12 to 15 minutes, and between Addison Road and Capitol Heights every six to eight minutes.
For other shuttle bus details and a list of Metrobus routes that offer alternatives, go to wmata.com/platforms.