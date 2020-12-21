The transit agency said in a Twitter message that the relief bill “is a strong down payment on transit’s recovery” in the Washington region.

A spokeswoman for Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) said nearly $830 million in the proposed emergency relief package would be devoted to public transportation in the D.C. region.

“In this new COVID-19 relief deal, I’m proud to announce we’ve secured $800+ million in relief for public transit for the DC-VA-MD region — funds I’ve been fighting for,” Warner tweeted Monday. “Ensuring public transit services survive this crisis is essential for the federal gov’t & front line workers.”

Transit agencies across the United States are facing an unprecedented budget crisis from a pandemic that has wiped out commuter fare revenue. Metro, the nation’s third-largest transit agency, is facing a $671 million deficit beginning in March through July 2022.

The agency has been hammered by steep ridership losses from high unemployment rates, increased telecommuting and rider fears of contracting and spreading the coronavirus. Costs also have surged for the agency because of the need for employee personal protective equipment, as well as for disinfectant services and supplies.

Metro didn’t need to confront financial shortfalls until recently because it had been surviving off $767 million from Congress’s first coronavirus relief aid — part of the $2 trillion Cares Act. That stimulus allowed Metro to operate at nearly normal levels since August.

With aid money scheduled to run out by March, the agency in November proposed drastic cuts while hoping federal lawmakers would come through with another bailout that would allow the agency to avoid at least a portion of the cuts.

Metro didn’t make General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld available for an interview Monday, and the transit agency said it was too early to know exactly how the relief bill will affect the agency’s budget.

Metro’s projected deficit this fiscal year is $176.5 million. In September, Metro board members authorized a plan that offered retirement-eligible workers a $15,000 buyout in hopes of eliminating 1,400 positions to help meet that gap.

For the next fiscal year beginning in July, transit officials are projecting a $494.5 million deficit — about one-quarter of Metro’s annual operating budget of nearly $2 billion.

The first draft of Metro’s proposed budget last month elicited angst across the D.C. region as it proposed to eliminate weekend rail service, close 19 of 91 stations, lay off 2,800 employees, cut Metrobus service by more than half and shorten weekday Metrorail hours. The cuts — which Metro said was a realistic spending plan based on what it could control — would have started in July.

Goldman has referred to the budget as a “doomsday” plan. He and Metro Board First Vice Chair Stephanie Gidigbi opposed Metro moving forward with the cuts before transit officials knew whether Congress might bail it out.

Goldman said he feared Metro was prematurely sending out a message that would push riders away during a recovery. On Monday, he said that if Warner’s estimates are correct, Metro should have enough money to withdraw its planned cuts.

Based on how money was divvied up during the first federal transit bailout this year, Goldman said, Metro should end up with about $700 million after about $100 million is parceled out to other area transit systems, such as Ride On in Montgomery County and the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) commuter rail system.

He said Metro’s portion should maintain current levels of service to June, which includes late-night and weekend rail service, no station closures and bus service at 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Goldman said he hoped Metro budget officials and Wiedefeld could provide clarity on the stimulus’ impact in January so Metro can change financial forecasts and update its outlook for the public. The agency’s next board meeting is Jan. 14.

“We will advise when we see the final bill language how much [Metro] is likely to receive,” spokesman Ian Jannetta said. The agency said in a tweet that the “covid relief bill supports transit, our essential workers, & region’s economic recovery.”

Jannetta said Metro must wait until the Federal Transit Administration divvies up the money.

“Last time there was money that was required to go to Ride On and VRE, and we’re not sure what those exact requirements might be,” Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg said. “But obviously we are certainly appreciative and it helps.”

Asked how much money Metro would need to keep transit service at its current level, Wiedefeld told The Washington Post last month that it was “roughly $500 million.”

“That would fill the hole where we wouldn’t be doing some of the drastic cuts in the service,” he said at the time.

Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, had pushed for transit agencies to receive $32 billion, which he said would have gone a long way toward stabilizing Metro and other agencies. He cautioned that revenue shortfalls could continue if riders don’t return to public transportation.

“We’re getting less than half of that, which is why I say it doesn’t really provide full stabilization, but it does cauterize the hemorrhaging,” he said. “We’re certainly buying some time, but not long-term stability. If this [pandemic] continues into late spring and early summer, we’re back at it.”

Connolly warned the public that although Congress is running to the aid of transit, it might also be hurting it. The relief bill doesn’t include money for local governments, which have seen steep revenue drops because of declining sales and other taxes during the pandemic.

Local governments provide Metro with millions of dollars in annual subsidies. The transit agency is counting on Virginia cities and counties, as well as the state of Maryland and the District, to provide 3 percent more in funding next year than this year.

“They’re the ones really getting squeezed,” said Connolly, who had advocated for local government aid as part of the bill.

He said he doesn’t know if local and state governments can meet Metro’s request.