Metro is taking the dramatic step of closing 19 stations in an effort to protect its employees from potential exposure to the coronavirus and keep the system running, the agency announced Tuesday night.

The closures, which begin Thursday, will also help the agency conserve cleaning and sanitization supplies. The 19 stations also include two stations — Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery — that were closed last week to discourage people from visiting the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms.

Metro said these stations would close because they are less than one mile from another station: Federal Center SW, Federal Triangle, Mt Vernon Square, Judiciary Square, Archives, Greensboro, Eisenhower Ave, Virginia Square and Cleveland Park.

The agency said these stations would close because of low ridership recently: Grosvenor-Strathmore, Cheverly, Clarendon, East Falls Church, College Park, McLean, Morgan Boulevard and Van Dorn St.

