Metro said these stations would close because they are less than one mile from another station: Federal Center SW, Federal Triangle, Mt Vernon Square, Judiciary Square, Archives, Greensboro, Eisenhower Ave, Virginia Square and Cleveland Park.
The agency said these stations would close because of low ridership recently: Grosvenor-Strathmore, Cheverly, Clarendon, East Falls Church, College Park, McLean, Morgan Boulevard and Van Dorn St.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
