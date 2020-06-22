The decision coincides with the lifting of many of the business and social restrictions in the District, Maryland and Virginia, boosting ridership and leading the agency to shut down bus routes with relatively few riders and redeploy buses to 14 of its busiest lines.

The changes are a sudden departure from Metro’s coronavirus recovery plan, which had called for the transit system to continue operating at a level about 65 percent lower than pre-pandemic. Metro had anticipated that it wouldn’t need to begin ramping up service until the fall, when school is expected to resume. Agency officials have said they don’t expect full service to resume until next spring.

The agency has been holding discussions with local government and school officials, along with major employers, about its plans and had surveyed customers, many of whom are working from home and said their employers were not planning on calling them back to offices this summer.

But federal officials anxious to show a government that is back up to speed and President Trump’s desire to restart the economy and get people back to work have put pressure on the agency. The prospect of long-empty federal buildings, even if much of the workforce is able to telework, is at odds with the optics of a White House that wants to show life is returning to normal.

Metro shut down 19 stations in late March to save on dwindling disinfectant supplies, discourage crowds from using the system for nonessential travel and to limit exposure to the coronavirus for station managers, janitors and other workers. On Memorial Day, Metro added nine more stations to the shutdown list as part of a summer-long reconstruction proj­ect.

Metro has seen historically low ridership levels throughout the pandemic. Rail ridership continues to hover 90 percent or more lower than normal, according to the most recent statistics. About 48,000 passengers rode Metro on Thursday — about 7 percent of the passengers aboard rail cars a year ago. However, June is the first month since the pandemic that Metro has seen ridership of 50,000 or more on multiple days — due largely to the ongoing protests downtown.

However, two federal officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely said the White House was pressuring agencies to bring as many employees back to the office as possible. That includes thousands who have been able to work from home during the pandemic and thousands more who are getting paid but not working because their roles don’t convert to telework, whether they’re phone agents for the Internal Revenue Service or intelligence analysts who must work in protected office settings.

For the most part, until now, few Washington-area federal offices have recalled large numbers of employees, in part because Metro service has been severely reduced.

The White House’s “Opening Up America” guidelines, released in mid-April, left reopening decisions up to each agency and recommended that they take into account practices in their state and locality.

In the Washington region, home to about 15 percent of the 2.1 million civilian federal employees and most agency headquarters, agencies have brought back limited numbers of people, mostly political appointees and other senior staff. These include the departments of State, Energy, Labor, and Housing and Urban Development, for example.

Many of these leaders have offices that allow them to not be as concerned as others about social distancing; their presence also is able to set an example for their staffs, one senior administration official said.

“As leaders of the Department of Labor, we have a responsibility to bring our employees back efficiently and safely,” the agency wrote in a memo to senior leaders telling them to return to work June 22. “In keeping with that goal, DOL’s non-career staff and career Senior Executive Service members should lead by example,” said the memo, which was first reported by Bloomberg Law.

But the reality of getting to work in the nation’s capital, or any other urban area, is complicated.

A June 1 memo from Michael Rigas, acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, which sets federal workforce policy, told agencies to consider the status of Metro in planning to bring employees back to the office. He noted Metro’s various construction projects underway and said OPM “is strongly encouraging agencies to allow affected employees in the Washington, D.C. area to utilize various workplace flexibilities.”

But it appears that thinking may have changed.

The Defense Department, which has the largest presence of civil servants in the region, announced a plan for a phased return to normal operations starting June 15, which requires up to 40 percent of the Pentagon workforce to return to the office and maintain social distancing.

Employees were told to take their temperature before leaving home. The Pentagon also will do random temperature screenings of employees and contractors once they’re at the office.

Federal employee unions have said their members worry that their offices may not be adequately cleaned and that proper physical distances between desks may not be in place.

Democrats in Congress also say the administration’s decentralized approach may not guarantee employees’ safety. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform panel on government operations has scheduled a hearing on whether reopening plans are adequate.

Last week, the panel’s chairman, Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D), whose Northern Virginia district includes tens of thousands of federal employees, sent letters to 24 federal watchdogs seeking assurances that they would monitor their agencies’ reopening plans to ensure that employees are safely back at the office.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman, asked about reopening plans in the Washington area, said the agency is implementing a “three-phased return to the workplace plan” that will start with “preparing workplaces for reentry.” There were no further details.

The rail stations Metro will reopen Sunday are: Federal Center SW, Federal Triangle, Mount Vernon Square, Judiciary Square, Archives, Smithsonian, Eisenhower Avenue, Virginia Square, Van Dorn Street, Clarendon, Cleveland Park, Grosvenor-Strathmore, Cheverly, College Park and Morgan Boulevard.

The East Falls Church, Greensboro and McLean stations will remain closed due to construction projects, but Metro for the first time since the shutdowns will provide shuttle buses from those to other stations.

Station entrances that had been closed to save on cleaning and sanitization supplies also will reopen. Those include entrances at Anacostia, Farragut North, Dupont Circle, Metro Center, National Airport, U Street, Gallery Place-Chinatown, Friendship Heights and L’Enfant Plaza stations.

Arlington Cemetery station will be the only one that will remain completely closed, Metro said, because Arlington National Cemetery remains closed to the public.

Metrobus, meanwhile, will suspend service on four routes with low ridership. They include NH2, C14, G2 and M6. Metro will use those resources to beef up 14 of its busiest routes to cut down on crowding beginning on June 29.

The routes are 54, 70, 92, 30N, 30S, A4, A6, A8, P6, V4, W4, F4, P12 and T18. Adjustments to wait times will also take place on some routes. Those details are available on Metro’s website.

While Metro hopes the service increases will alleviate some crowding, transit officials said they still encourage people to find other modes of transportation over the next several months.

“Metro cannot guarantee that social distancing will be possible at all times, and the transit agency continues to ask customers to consider all of their transportation options, including walking, biking, or scooters whenever possible, to make space available for other riders,” the agency said in a statement.