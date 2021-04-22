The Metro board created the panel in June — less than a month after George Floyd’s murder set off protests and launched a nationwide reckoning on police treatment of Black people — to review complaints of abuse, misconduct and excessive force. The panel, which includes four people not affiliated with a police agency and three law enforcement officials from outside the department, critiques finished internal affairs investigations and makes recommendations to improve interactions with residents.

Some D.C. residents have said they think Transit Police officers are quick to make arrests — particularly in mostly African American neighborhoods — citing departmental pressure or arrest quotas. Department leaders deny that officers are judged by any count of enforcement actions, while police union leaders say officers sometimes feel pressured.

Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg hailed the review panel’s work Thursday, saying it already has brought meaningful change to the police department.

“We appreciate the thoughtful recommendations of how Metro and the MTPD can improve community policing,” Smedberg said. “Producing and publishing these reports is a very positive step and ensures a higher level of transparency and public accountability.”

Civil rights advocates and D.C. Council members say the panel lacks power to bring about serious change since it cannot interrogate or discipline officers.

The cases the panel reviewed were from 2019, the earliest year it could start to review complaints. The two-page report released Thursday does not contain the names of anyone involved, including officers, and doesn’t include dates, times and locations of incidents, or a narrative explaining the actions that occurred.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who has held multiple hearings on Transit Police abuse complaints, said the report doesn’t instill public confidence in the panel’s ability to keep the actions of officers in check.

“My first impression is that this is meant to give the appearance of oversight rather than be a body that would help the public trust their claims against Metro Transit Police were taken seriously,” he said.

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said police are limited in what information is released because the cases involve juveniles and victims.

The first complaint in the report was labeled an improper arrest, stating that someone was taken to a police station but released without being charged. In that case, the report said, probable cause was not determined.

Panel members said a trainee and field training officer’s failure to provide a sergeant with enough information to make “a more fully informed decision” should have been thoroughly investigated. They also recommended better officer training on conducting searches. The report indicated that lessons should be shared with officers in roll calls, bulletins and in-service training.

The second case the panel reviewed was described as a “biased-based stop,” in which someone was stopped for fare evasion. The panel agreed with how internal investigators handled the case and its members had no recommendations.

The third complaint, called an “unlawful arrest,” involved people in a parking garage arrested for failure to leave the property.

Panel members called the internal investigation inadequate and said the person who was the subject of the investigation and two witnesses were not interviewed. They said the arrest could have been avoided “with better communication between the officer and the juveniles involved,” and recommended better officer training.

The last case the group reviewed was a complaint of “racial profiling,” the report said, in which someone had been stopped at the Prince George’s Plaza Metro station for not paying a fare, while officers allowed a White person to pass through a fare gate without paying. The report indicated the White person was a Metro employee, and the panel concluded a letter with that explanation should have been sent to the person who filed the complaint.

“When letters are sent to complainants, and there is specific mention by the complainant of seeing someone go through gates without paying, the letter should reference that these were employees of the Metro or [were] otherwise allowed to use the gates without fare,” the report said.

Metro Transit Police Chief Ronald A. Pavlik Jr. responded in a memo to the panel’s recommendations, saying he will release another training bulletin on searches this month.

“We have implemented training for all new sergeants specific to communication,” he said. “We have also implemented monthly mandatory training for all sergeants which will focus on incident command and communication, among other topics.”

He said the department’s Office of Responsibility and Inspections, rather than police commanders, are now replying to complainants. He said the change “is expected to improve the detail in the responses” to members of the public.

Pavlik said the unlawful arrest in the parking garage was a unique case.

“MTPD believes the matter the panel reviewed was an isolated incident with the involved officer, as nothing similar has occurred with any other officers,” he said, adding that police would watch for any patterns.

Yaida Ford, a District lawyer who won a settlement for a client in a case against Transit Police and is representing another client with a claim, said she found Pavlik’s explanation lacking. She said bias training and improved communication are key to improving the department’s relationships with the public.