There will be no service on Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines south of Reagan National Airport for 98 days beginning in May 2019, as the transit agency embarks on a full-scale platform rebuilding project spanning six stations, part of an effort to rebuild 20 station platforms over three years.

The work will focus on rebuilding crumbling station platforms that the agency says pose a safety risk to riders, and will mark Metro’s first major capital project since securing $500 million a year in dedicated funding.

But the project, outlined in board documents posted to the agency’s website Monday, is another blow to Blue and Yellow line riders who endured substantial slowdowns and service disruptions during four SafeTrack surges last year.

The initial round of platform repairs will target Braddock Road, King Street and Eisenhower Avenue stations, but the entire southern portion of the Blue and Yellow lines will close from Memorial Day to Labor Day 2019, not only to rebuild the platforms but to accomplish a host of large-scale projects that include the demolition of the Huntington parking garage, the overhaul of a rail bridge near the Van Dorn station, the installation of a new crossover near King Street and the repair of another crossover at Huntington, according to the board documents.

But the main focus of the project is singular. The agency says many of its 45 outdoor platforms are crumbling after years of wear and tear and exposure to the elements, including 20 that are “structurally deficient.” Many of the station platforms are being stabilized until full-scale repair projects can take place.

Metro expects the platform rebuilding project to cost between $300 million and $400 million and be completed by September 2021.

[Metro gets third and final ‘yes’ as Maryland commits to its full share of dedicated funding]

Board documents call the concrete repairs a “necessary safety project,” and say that exposure to weather and salt and other de-icing materials have worn platforms away to the degree that the four-decade-old structures are falling apart. Among the 45 outdoor stations, Metro says, 10 platforms have been rebuilt, 15 are in working order and 20 “have platforms requiring immediate attention.”

But in contrast to past rebuilding projects at Minnesota Avenue and Deanwood, where stations were kept open amid repairs that took three years, the agency wants to shutter the work zones to riders this time to expedite the process. The agency says that confining the work to overnight hours would result in a project timeline of up to 30 years.

Allowing construction workers round-the-clock access to the system, Metro says, shrinks the project time by up to 94 percent and is safer and more cost-effective. The agency says the rider impact, though dramatic, will be less severe because the work will be concentrated over a span of a few months for each project rather than spread over years.

But for many riders, the shutdown will likely mean more of the pain they endured during SafeTrack, the accelerated rebuilding project that shuttered or slowed service on 16 deteriorated track segments over a year through last June. It also has the potential to worsen the agency’s ridership.

Metro’s “Vital Signs” performance report, posted Monday, showed ridership has dropped to an average of about 598,000 daily trips on weekdays from peaks of 750,000 a decade ago.

[Metro to launch new series of maintenance blitzes once SafeTrack ends. But don’t call it SafeTrack 2.0.]

Beyond the Blue and Yellow Line closures next summer, specific work timelines have not been established. But other stations to be targeted include Van Dorn Street in September 2019, where weeks-long single-tracking will slow service on the Blue Line, and Franconia-Springfield, where the platform is expected to be rebuilt in the fall of 2019. Metro says it does not expect the Franconia project, nor subsequent platform rebuilds at the National Airport and Huntington stations between January and May 2020, to drastically impact service.

Metro intends to target Green and Orange Line platforms, including West Hyattsville, College Park and Greenbelt, and Vienna and Dunn Loring, in the summer of 2020, according to the board documents. The rehab of the Rhode Island Avenue station platform is slated for September of that year, followed by the West Falls Church platform that fall.

In 2021, the work shifts to East Falls Church in the winter, and Cheverly, Landover and New Carrollton in the summer. The Arlington Cemetery platform would be rebuilt in September 2021, followed by Addison Road between September and December.

[Here’s how Metro says it would spend $15.5 billion over a decade]

Other goals to be accomplished during next summer’s Blue and Yellow line closures include construction work for the new Potomac Yard station in Alexandria, the replacement of electrical equipment for three power substations, and a “repair blitz” at the Alexandria rail yard, according to board documents.

More immediately, Metro is in the midst of several extended capital projects that will shutter stations on the Red Line from July 21 through Sept. 3, and on three other track segments through December. The Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland stations will be closed as Metro conducts structural repairs that started during SafeTrack.