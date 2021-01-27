The project was jointly funded by federal dollars that Metro received in the Congressional Passenger Rail Investment and Improvement Act and the three carriers, a Metro statement said.

“This is something we’ve been working with Metro and the carriers on for years, because it will improve safety for Metro riders and workers,” Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) said in a statement. “The federal government and the region have made substantial investments in making this system safer and more reliable, from rebuilding tracks to introducing new rail cars, and now passengers will be able to use their cellphones underground throughout the system.”

Chuck Bean, executive director for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, which consulted on the project, tweeted that the upgrade “is a major step forward for safety.”

“Enhancing underground communications through better technology, training, and coordination has been — and continues to be — a priority for our region,” he said.

Metro has been slowly building out its network. In May of 2019, the transit agency announced that two-thirds of the project had been completed. Full activation brings the final three segments online between Dupont Circle in downtown D.C. and White Flint in Maryland, the Yellow Line from L’Enfant Plaza to the Pentagon and the Silver Line in Tysons Corner, Metro officials said.

Wireless service is already available in all of Metro’s underground stations, and the transit agency offers free WiFi at all 91 of its stations.

The technological advancement follows last year’s release of Metro’s mobile fare system and interactive app, which provides riders with real-time information and access to their SmarTrip accounts. The mobile fare system, available on iPhones, replaces physical cards and allows riders to make contactless payments.

“Customers can text, talk, and explore the Internet and apps, including Metro’s mobile payment options to load value and manage their SmarTrip account while traveling on Metro,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. “A robust wireless network will enable new technologies to improve real-time customer communications and operate more efficiently.”

Metro officials said day-to-day operation and maintenance of the network will be handled by the wireless service carriers, which will also be responsible for tests and upgrades.