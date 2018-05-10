The audit found 49 times over three years where the annual inspection reports for Rhode Island Avenue contained the exact wording as the prior year’s reports. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

In dozens of cases, Metro crews copied and pasted language from prior years’ structural inspection reports for the Rhode Island Avenue station and skipped inspections of hard-to-reach and low-visibility areas, culminating in a steel beam and concrete chunks falling from the ceiling on two consecutive days in 2016, Metro’s Office of the Inspector General concluded in a new report released Thursday.

No one was injured, but Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland stations will be shut down for 45 days starting July 21 to permanently address the structural failures that came to light when concrete came tumbling from the station’s ceiling on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2016.

[Read the report here]

The audit comes more than a year after Metro abruptly fired a third of its track inspection department for widespread record fabrication that the agency said contributed to a derailment near East Falls Church in summer 2016. And it raises new questions about the agency’s ability to ensure the safety and reliability of the system.

[After falling concrete, Rhode Island station closed]

The audit found 49 times over three years where the annual inspection reports for Rhode Island Avenue contained the exact wording as the prior year’s reports, the IG concluded in its year-long review. In 29 of those cases, the inspector general could not determine what Metro crews had inspected, while in 20 other cases, inspectors simply said nothing had changed since the prior year’s inspection, according the report.

A 2015 Metro inspection, for example, noted a fracture in the deck where concrete pieces later fell, but a follow-up assessment in 2016 omitted that finding, suggesting Metro did not act on the problem — though Metro disputes that account. An agency spokesman noted the language that was purported to be missing was actually included in another section of the report, which he pointed out Thursday. The report says Metro did not have procedures in place to identify the weathered bolts, hidden from view, that caused a steel beam to fall. And when it patched the problem, the wooden falsework remained in place a year-and-a-half later, the report says.

[From 2017: Metro’s Office of Inspector General knew about falsified inspections nearly two years ago. Here’s the report.]

“Without comprehensive inspections, incidents may continue to occur,” the audit said. “Incomplete inspection reporting may result in deficiencies not being addressed. If permanent repairs are not completed timely, the temporary repair may fail. These factors, in turn, may compromise the safety of passengers, [Metro] employees, and contractors.”

The report said structural inspectors did not evaluate areas that were hard to see or access, apparently because they were not required to do so.

Metro said the agency is in the process of developing a structural inspections manual that will ensure those areas are evaluated, and the project is expected to be completed in summer 2019.

“This level of inspection may not have been required when Metro’s infrastructure was younger. However, as OIG noted, ‘as the infrastructure ages, additional inspection techniques need to be deployed,’ ” Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said. “We concur.”

The findings are at least the third report in recent years to raise alarm about the quality of Metro inspections and reinforce the perception of a culture of lax safety oversight that plagued the agency for years as its infrastructure began to rapidly deteriorate.

Metro’s inspector general had previously discovered abuses in structural inspections, including copying and pasting of prior report language, dating back to 2008. The quality control unit created by General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld found issues within the department and issued a set of actions aimed at rooting out the problems, including the finding that “Inspection report remarks were being cut and pasted.” In contrast to the IG report, however, the quality control unit’s evaluation suggests “several comments” were the same as prior inspection reports.

In light of the latest findings, the agency was asked if any inspections conducted by its crews could be trusted.

“Metro [has] implemented new processes in place that ensure inspections are being conducted properly, including measures to prevent short cuts,” Stessel said. “Since then, we have reinspected all structures using the new controls, and are confident we have good information.”

[One-third of Metro’s track inspection department has been fired for falsifying records, Wiedefeld confirms]

The new report also is the third time in recent weeks that officials have raised concerns about Metro’s concrete structures. Late last month, officials in charge of construction of phase 2 of the Silver Line acknowledged there were defects in more than 1,700 concrete panels being installed for the project and that a criminal probe into the manufacturer was underway.

Though construction of the Silver Line is managed by the Metropolitan Washington s Authority, the office of Metro’s inspector general said it is investigating any potential issues involving Metro and the same contractor. Earlier this week, Metro announced it would embark on a three-year, 20-station program to rebuild its outdoor platforms, including a 98-day rail service shutdown of the Blue and Yellow Lines south of Reagan National Airport. Metro says the infrastructure is aging and in need of replacement.

Metro Inspector General Geoffrey Cherrington declined to comment on the Rhode Island audit, deferring to the report itself, but an inspector general’s investigation of structural inspections — an offshoot of the audit — is ongoing.

The report recommends six urgent changes aimed at addressing problems within the inspection unit. Notably, each of the six issues is assessed to have a risk rating of “high,” meaning it is essential to the agency’s objectives and aims to root out the “loss of material assets, reputation, critical financial information or ability to comply with critical laws, policies or procedures.”

The agency must create policies that ensure areas that are hard to see and reach are inspected, and that the area of concern at Rhode Island — the zone between the escalator and platform structure — is inspected by Metro crews. It also must create procedures that mandate prior years’ inspections are compared to current ones for accuracy, and inspection findings are followed up on and addressed. More specific to Rhode Island Avenue, the audit requires Metro to inspect the temporary repairs to ensure ongoing safety until permanent ones are made, and finally, to repair the structure.

Metro accepted all of the recommendations.

Despite the inspector general’s findings, however, Metro said it does not see a need to make personnel changes, as in the case of the track inspections.

“The OIG audit identifies opportunities to further strengthen the inspection and repair process. It does not identify failures with individual employees,” Stessel said. “Metro has addressed the recommendations made by OIG in its management response, and through our own [quality control] process that was already underway.”