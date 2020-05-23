The work means all nine Orange and Silver line stations west of Ballston are closed through Sept. 7.
●The closed Orange Line stations are:
East Falls Church
West Falls Church
Dunn Loring
Vienna
●The closed Silver Line stations are:
McLean
Tysons Corner
Greensboro
Spring Hill
Wiehle-Reston East
No Silver Line trains will be running. Silver Line stations between Ballston and Largo Town Center will be served by Orange and/or Blue Line trains.
Metro will provide three free shuttle-bus options:
●Orange Line Local: Service between Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church and Dunn Ballston
●Orange Line Express: Direct service between Vienna and Ballston (no stops in between)
●Silver Line Local: Service between Wiehle-Reston East, Spring Hill, Tysons Corner and Ballston
Shuttles will operate:
- Approximately every 10 minutes from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays
- Approximately every 15 minutes from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends
- Shuttles will not stop at stations closed due to Metro’s coronavirus response.
Parking will be free at Vienna, Dunn Loring and West Falls Church stations. Because of construction, there is no parking at East Falls Church station.
Source: Metro