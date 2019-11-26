Experts say the travel crush is due to a robust economy that is generating higher wages, giving people more disposable income. Gas prices are also relatively stable, according to AAA — a significant factor, given that more than 90 percent of those traveling during the holiday period will be driving.

Nationwide, roughly 55 million people will travel more than 50 miles away from home. That’s the second-most since 2005 and an increase of 2.9 percent over 2018.

In the Washington region, more than 1.3 million people will travel more than 50 miles, up 2.2 percent from last year. Of those, 1.2 million will drive — making traffic around the region even more of a challenge for those staying put. About 7 percent of travelers — just over 99,000 — will fly, up 3.5 percent from last year. And more than 25,000 will take the train, bus or other modes of transportation. Amtrak added trains for the Thanksgiving travel period, particularly in the busy Northeast Corridor. Demand is so high that some trains have sold out.

On Tuesday, holiday travelers at Union Station in Washington were in a festive mood despite the crowds. Amtrak “ambassadors” decked out in bright neon vests were on hand to direct travelers to their trains, the restrooms or a spot to get a burger.

Eliza Carter, 26, stood near the departures screen waiting to get the gate assignment for her train to Raleigh, N.C., where she’ll celebrate Thanksgiving with her parents, aunt and uncle.

“It’s exhausting,” Carter, a survey researcher, said about holiday travel. “But I’m looking forward to getting there.”

Carter plans to beat the travel crush by returning to the District on Friday.

Also spotted among the holiday travelers Tuesday: former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R), who was busy getting a shoe shine at Union Station.

While powerful pre-Thanksgiving storms had already hit much of the country and were affecting holiday travel Tuesday, The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang was forecasting mostly sunny and chilly weather for the Washington region for the holiday, with maybe some rain on Sunday,

If you’re among those planning to flee the region for the holiday, keep an eye on the weather. Here are some other tips.

If you are driving

“A combined total of nearly four million persons living in Virginia, Maryland and across the Washington Metro area will travel during the perennially busy Thanksgiving Day holiday travel period,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesman John B. Townsend II said in a statement. “The worst Thanksgiving getaway time on area freeways will fall on Thanksgiving Eve, that is to say, Wednesday, November 27, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Even Thanksgiving Day itself will be heavily traveled.”

Officials at the Virginia Department of Transportation said travelers should expect moderate to severe congestion in these corridors:

Wednesday: Interstate 95 north between Richmond and Fredericksburg between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Interstate 66 west between Interstate 495 and Route 234/Prince William Parkway from 1 to 5 p.m.

Thursday: I-95 south around Fredericksburg between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Friday: I-95 north in Northern Virginia from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Interstate 81 between Ironto and Staunton from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 east near the I-81 interchange at Lexington from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Maryland, Townsend predicts “absolute gridlock” on some roadways Wednesday afternoon. Transportation officials in Maryland said the Bay Bridge rehabilitation project will continue through the holiday, which means the right lane of the westbound span will remain closed. If you’re headed that way, you should add 20 to 30 minutes to your travel time.

In general, Maryland officials are encouraging motorists to travel during off-peak hours. On Wednesday, that would typically be before 6 a.m. and after 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, your best bet is to hit the road before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

For those headed toward the Bay Bridge, here are the best times to head that way:

●If you are headed eastbound Wednesday through Friday, try to leave before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

●If you are headed westbound on Wednesday, try to head that direction before 5 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

●Thursday through Sunday, the best times will be before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Note that cashless tolling hours will be expanded at the Bay Bridge during the holiday week. Wednesday through Saturday, cashless tolling will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. During this time only, drivers will be video-tolled at the cash rate if they don’t have an E-ZPass.

If you are flying

It also will be another record-breaking year for air travel this holiday. The Transportation Security Administration counts the period from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2 as the Thanksgiving travel period and expects to screen nearly 27 million passengers and crew during that time.

Compared with the Thanksgiving travel period in 2018, airlines have added more than 859 flights a day, adding 108,000 seats to accommodate the 93,000 additional passengers expected to fly this season.

“The popularity of air travel continues to soar this holiday season, as airlines and airports alike continue to invest billions of dollars into improving the quality of the experience and the efficiency of their operations,” said John Heimlich, vice president and chief economist for Airlines for America, a trade group that represents some of the nation’s largest carriers.

The busiest travel day for airlines is expected to be Sunday, with travelers returning home. Airlines for America expects a record 3.1 million passengers to fly that day. The second busiest day? Wednesday. Thanksgiving is typically the least-traveled day of the holiday.

The Washington region’s airports are encouraging passengers to arrive early and be prepared for long lines, but it’s good advice no matter which airport you use. It’s recommended you arrive at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight; three hours early if you’re flying internationally.

TSA reminds passengers to be smart about packing their carry-ons: Make sure to position electronics larger than a cellphone so they can be unpacked quickly for screening. Those who want a speedier airport security experience should sign up for PreCheck, which allows travelers to leave their shoes and light jackets on when passing through security, TSA said. PreCheck passengers also don’t have to remove their laptops from their carry-ons. (However, travelers at some airports are reporting longer lines for PreCheck than regular security.)

At Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, TSA officers who normally screen about 32,000 passengers on an average day are expecting to screen 40,000 passengers and crew during the days leading up to and immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday. So, if BWI is your airport, you might want to leave extra early.

Officials at Reagan National Airport, which is undergoing a massive $1 billion project to add a new concourse and modernize its security checkpoints, are encouraging travelers to travel by Metro to the airport.

Airport officials also put together a video with the help of two of the District’s own Racing Presidents, Abe and George, to help navigate construction around the airport.

Traveling by rail

Amtrak is also anticipating a busy travel season and in September announced the railroad would be adding service to accommodate the holiday crush.

Last year, more than 850,000 people traveled to their Thanksgiving destination via Amtrak. Of those trips, 300,000 took place on the busy Northeast Corridor. Officials are expecting an increase this year and say that some trains have sold out.

The passenger railroad has revamped its boarding system, including rearranging seating at the gates and installing a queuing system similar to that at airports.