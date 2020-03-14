The changes will affect about 5,000 weekly bus trips in the corridor, officials say.

AD

Residents near Colesville Road (Route 29) between downtown Silver Spring and the Four Corners area at University Boulevard won’t have direct access to the new BRT system, known as Flash, because the buses won’t stop in that stretch. County proposals to change or scale back some other Ride On routes in the area, they say, would leave them with less frequent and convenient bus service at a time when the county is encouraging more public transit use.

AD

Eric Cathcart, president of the North Hills of Sligo Creek Civic Association, which has about 355 homes west of Colesville Road inside the Capital Beltway, said residents are “completely frustrated” about the prospect of losing direct and frequent neighborhood bus service to the Forest Glen and Silver Spring Metro stations.

“All our governments are saying we need to get out of our cars and use public transit,” Cathcart said. “On the other hand, they’re taking it away from us … They haven’t talked to stakeholders. We haven’t had a place at the table.”

AD

There was so much community pushback at a January public meeting on the proposals that county officials agreed to delay any changes until fall, after considering more community feedback.

“It’s important to take as much time as necessary to get input,” Montgomery transportation director Chris Conklin said. “We want to make sure the service works best for all our customers.”

AD

Montgomery is the latest jurisdiction in the Washington region to try BRT as a way to improve and expand bus service.

The line will run along Route 29 between the Silver Spring Transit Center and Burtonsville and Briggs Chaney in upper Montgomery, near the Howard and Prince George’s county lines. Buses will run on the shoulder for the northern 40 percent of the route north of Tech Road and in traffic for the rest.

AD

County officials say passengers farther out will have a faster ride while those closer in will benefit from new buses with level loading for strollers and wheelchairs, WiFi and USB ports. Passengers will use SmartTrip cards or pay before boarding, reducing delays at each stop. Buses also will have the ability to speed their travel by extending the green signal at 15 intersections.

Ride On officials say they don’t plan to eliminate any bus stops in the corridor. However, they said, changes are needed to make the overall system more efficient and reduce the number of overlapping routes.

AD

“We haven’t eliminated any service,” said Philip McLaughlin, Ride On’s chief for planning and implementation. “It’s just a little bit different.”

AD

The biggest impacts of the proposed changes, he said, would be felt by people catching buses on Route 29 between the Beltway and downtown Silver Spring. Those riders now see 18 to 20 buses per hour heading toward the Silver Spring Metro station in the morning peak, he said. Under the proposed Metrobus and Ride On changes, that would drop to nine buses per hour. Instead of coming every three to four minutes, he said, buses would arrive every six to seven minutes.

Though passengers complain about buses being too full, he said, the fewer number of buses would have “ample capacity” as riders from farther out switch to the BRT.

McLaughlin said most routes in the area will receive more frequent service, though some trips might require a new transfer.

AD

AD

For example, one proposal under consideration would have Ride On’s Route 9 run between the Wheaton Metro station and the BRT stop at Four Corners rather than all the way to downtown Silver Spring as it does today. Riders heading to the Silver Spring Metro station would have to switch to a BRT bus at Four Corners, meaning they would lose their one-seat ride.

By shortening Route 9, officials said, buses would run every 15 minutes during peak times and every 20 minutes during nonpeak times, compared with today’s buses that run every 20 minutes at peak and every 30 minutes off-peak. The route also would operate between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. to serve more early-morning and late-night riders than its current schedule of 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., officials said.

McLaughlin said offering more frequent service will provide riders more flexibility.

AD

AD

“We know that the higher we make the [bus] frequency,” he said, “the more likely we are to attract new riders and retain the existing riders.”

Conklin said the county also is looking at expanding its “Flex” system of smaller buses that would reach further into neighborhoods to take residents to and from the BRT station at Four Corners. The service, which has operated in parts of Wheaton and Rockville since June, allows riders to use an app to summon one of the buses, which have no fixed routes or stops.

The county also is asking Metro to retain its current level of Metrobus service in the Route 29 corridor, he said.

Linda Keenan, vice president of the North Hills of Sligo Creek Civic Association, said she’s concerned about losing convenient bus routes that attracted her to the area.

AD

The stretch of Colesville Road inside the Beltway, she said, “seems to have become the hole in the doughnut not served by bus rapid transit and now facing serious reductions in local buses. When you live next to a large arterial road, you expect good bus service, but we seem to be stuck in this no man’s land.”

AD

Montgomery council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5), who represents the area, said he believes the BRT system will be well-received, particularly by transit-dependent residents in Burtonsville, Briggs Chaney and other farther-out areas.

He said he had expected Ride On to make some changes to minimize redundant routes after BRT service started, but he was surprised the county presented the proposals at public workshops before running them past him or community leaders.

“That’s not the best way to inform the public or build understanding,” said Hucker, who chairs the council’s transportation committee.

Hucker said he asked the county to delay any changes until after the BRT is up and running to see how it affects transit ridership in the corridor.