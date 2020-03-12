An MDOT spokeswoman said the state included pipe-related costs in its estimate that building toll lanes on both highways would cost more than $9 billion to $11 billion. However, she said she could not confirm late Wednesday how much the state allotted.

It remains unclear if the potential expense of relocating the pipes leaves the overall cost projection too low.

Montgomery County Council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5) said he’s concerned residents and businesses in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties could get stuck paying for the pipes via higher rates on their WSSC bills for decades to come. A 1958 memorandum of understanding says the state is not responsible for moving WSSC infrastructure for road projects, Hucker said.

WSSC’s estimates that relocating its massive water and sewer mains — some are up to eight feet in diameter — would cost between $1.3 billion and $2 billion depending on the construction method used, according to a utility report to both county councils. WSSC officials are scheduled to present the report to council committees Thursday.

”While WSSC Water takes no position on this project, we do not want the state to force our customers to cover the costs of moving our pipes and other buried assets, ” spokesman Chuck Brown said.

The utility said the state also hadn’t included $280 million that would be necessary to move the 5.3-mile bicounty tunnel, a steel pipe seven feet in diameter that opened in 2015 adjacent to the Beltway after six years of construction.

Hucker said WSSC should have told the state’s Board of Public Works about the pipe-related costs before the panel approved the toll lane project as a public-private partnership in January. That approval allowed the state to begin soliciting teams of companies to build the lanes and finance their construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue long-term.

“It’s highly disappointing that we’re finding out about this at the 11th-hour when the solicitation is about to go out,” Hucker said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has advocated for the toll lanes as a way to relieve the stifling traffic congestion that officials say threatens the economic growth and quality of life in the state’s Washington suburbs.

Maryland highway officials have said they plan to add up to four toll lanes — two in each direction — to both highways and the American Legion Bridge. They have said they hope to award the first contract to a team of private companies in 2021.

MDOT spokeswoman Erin Henson said in an email late Wednesday night that it’s too early to determine the costs of relocating utilities because the state hasn’t completed a federally required environmental review of the project or chosen a design.

She added that companies bidding on the project will have incentives “to work with the community to reduce impacts to the community or utilities.” She called the toll lanes a “critical project that is focused on reducing congestion for residents that navigate the I-270 and I-495 corridors every day.”

In its report to the two county councils, WSSC said paying off the debt to move the pipes would cause customers’ water and sewer rates to swell by 277 percent over the next four decades. That would translate to the typical household paying an additional $2,253 over that time, WSSC said.

Hucker said he hopes state lawmakers will introduce legislation during the final weeks of the General Assembly session that would require the state’s private partners to pay for the pipe relocation costs as part of the overall construction.

“All the costs of the project need to be covered by the international, private, for-profit concessionaires and not by the innocent rate payers of WSSC who might never drive on the Beltway or 270,” Hucker said.