The 23-page interim report contends that critical monthly updates have not been provided to Metro. It says contractors and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) — which is managing construction of the project — failed to investigate the core causes of problems, including malfunctioning surge arresters and safety-critical portions of track that experienced “an abnormally high number of failures.”

According to the report, the lack of a single entity overseeing the quality of all project elements is a key reason so many problems have surfaced and why so many remain unresolved months — even years — after they were first flagged.

AD

AD

“The [Office of Inspector General] concludes that all of these issues derive from two major overarching shortcomings: ineffectiveness and inconsistency of the Project Contractor’s Quality Management Program in resolving reported problem areas, and the absence of a single design-build systems integrator who view the core systems and infrastructure holistically,” it said.

It is unclear whether the report will result in further construction delays for the project, which is already nearly two years behind schedule. Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld has said passenger service, originally slated to start this year, is unlikely to begin until 2021.

However, Metro Board Chairman Paul Smedberg made one thing clear Thursday: The transit agency will not accept the project until officials are satisfied all their concerns have been addressed.

AD

AD

“The Inspector General’s report underscores the quality issues and construction deficiencies on Silver Line phase two that we have been monitoring, and the conclusions emphasize the need to ensure effective remedies are in place before the Board accepts the Silver Line extension,” Smedberg said in a statement.

“Appreciating that MWAA shares our concerns about quality, I urge them to use this report to ensure the contractor corrects these deficiencies so that the Silver Line extension is safe and reliable for our customers and employees,” Smedberg said. “Further, until these issues are addressed to our satisfaction, the Board cannot in good faith accept a Silver Line extension into the Metro system knowing that it will place an undue financial burden on the region.”

An MWAA spokeswoman said officials were reviewing the report. “The Airports Authority will continue to focus on safety, reliability and durability as the parties work together to complete the project in accordance with contract specifications and [Metro] standards,” spokeswoman Marcia McAllister said in a statement. “We are committed to delivering a quality rail line that will serve the traveling public for years to come.”

AD

AD

A spokesman for the contractor, Capital Rail Constructors, a joint venture between Bethesda-based Clark Construction Group and Kiewit Infrastructure Group, declined to address specific questions about the audit because it was still reviewing the report but said it stands by its work.

“CRC remains proud of the quality of work we’ve delivered on the Silver Line project,” Keith Couch said. “We are reviewing the IG’s report and evaluating the analysis of the project.”

Officials at Hensel Phelps, which is building a rail yard as part of the project, said that many of the issues identified in the report have been resolved. Last year, Metro consultants found too many small pieces of rock in the ballast for track beds that could cause drainage issues and lead to the rocks shifting. That movement could cause the track to shift as trains travel on it.

AD

AD

“We’ve been responsive,” said Michael Barker, operations manager at Hensel Phelps. “Whenever there have been quality items identified, we’ve provided answers back to MWAA.”

The interim report comes almost six months after Metro Inspector General Geoffrey A. Cherrington, issued management alerts that flagged issues with concrete panels installed at five of the six rail stations being built as part of phase 2, and the ballast that supports the tracks at the rail yard. Cherrington said the issues were so critical that Metro officials needed to be made aware of them immediately.

Wiedefeld requested that Cherrington review work on the $5.8 billion rail project after several problems surfaced in 2018.

AD

“This report confirms the multiple outstanding issues Metro has notified MWAA that the contractor for Silver Line phase two must adequately address before we can operate service safely and reliably,” Wiedefeld said Thursday. “This independent review reinforces concerns we have raised for several years that have gone unresolved. We will continue to work closely with MWAA to ensure the system is turned over to Metro in the right condition to operate and maintain.”

AD

In a previous review, Cherrington identified issues with the concrete panels at the rail stations, which will be addressed in a follow-up report.

Cherrington’s latest review found recurring problems with surge arresters that protect Metro’s electrical systems. Several of the arresters failed testing in early 2019. Subsequent investigation by the project’s lead electrical contractor found that the arresters were not appropriately rated for Metro’s system and should not be used. New arresters were installed, but the failures have continued, the report said.

AD

The inspector general also found problems with insulated rail joints at the rail yard. The insulated rail joint is considered a safety-critical component because it allows sections of track to be electrically insulated from each other to “facilitate safe signaling,” the report said.

AD

The contractor attributed the failures to poor installation. However, Metro officials have not been able to determine whether that is indeed the cause because the contractor has failed to provide documents to support the finding. Barker, the Hensel Phelps executive, said the joints have been repaired and the information has been forwarded to MWAA.

The most significant unresolved issue is linked to testing of the automatic train-control system, which allows control-room operators to slow train speeds. That testing has been delayed by a software validation issue that Metro, MWAA and Capital Rail Constructors have not been able to resolve. Metro officials want to ensure the software installed on the new portion of the rail line does not conflict with its current software.

AD

The second phase of the Silver Line rail extension will add 11.5 miles and six stations, including one at Washington Dulles International Airport, to the existing Metro system. The project’s first phase opened in July 2014, with five stations — four in Tysons and one in Reston.

AD

Unlike previous extensions, the Silver Line is not being built by Metro. Instead, MWAA, which owns much of the right of way where the trains will travel, is managing the project. It will be turned over to Metro to operate and manage once completed.

At the time it was made, the arrangement appeared to be the most straightforward way to build a project long sought by Virginia officials, who see significant economic benefits from the extension, which for the first time will extend Metro into Loudoun County. But it has complicated Metro’s efforts to resolve problems because the contractors work for MWAA and not the transit agency.

AD

The report noted that there had been several instances in which deficiencies were identified but not reported to Metro. Similarly, when Metro raises concerns, it must rely on MWAA to convey them to the contractor and follow up if issues are not resolved.