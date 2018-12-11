Hundreds of concrete rail ties installed at track crossovers along the second phase of the Silver Line are flawed, officials say, a problem that could further delay the multibillion-dollar rail project that is already 13 months behind schedule.

Capital Rail Constructors, the lead contractor on the project, discovered the problem in September, but the company and project officials have been unable to agree on a fix.

CRC did not respond to requests for an interview about the problems and issued only a prepared statement.

“Capital Rail Constructors is driving towards the delivery of Phase 2 of the Silver Line project in support of [the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s] goal of revenue service in 2020,” the statement said. “As we enter the final phases of the project, our experienced team of engineers and builders will continue to work with [the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority] and WMATA to proactively resolve any issues that arise during the normal course of construction to achieve our objective of delivering a high-quality facility that will serve the region for generations to come.”

Charles Stark, executive director of the Silver Line rail project, said the issue centers on more than 400 concrete ties that support the rails in areas where multiple sets of tracks come together. The ties are higher in the middle — in some cases as much as a half-inch higher — than on the ends.

This is problematic because when installed, the ties may cause the tracks to tilt outward. The result, Stark said, is that a train going over those sections of track could lean slightly toward the outside. He said the problem may lie in how the ties were made.

But the manufacturer of the ties, Rocla Concrete Tie, denied they are faulty and said they meet project specifications.

CRC proposed replacing all the ties on the west segment of the rail line and said it would install shims on the eastern segment to correct the problem. The shims would be used to “even out” the tracks.

But MWAA, which is overseeing construction of the $5.8 billion rail line, and Metro which will be responsible for managing and maintaining the rail line once it is complete, have rejected that solution.

“Metro and the Airports Authority have concluded that the contractor’s proposed remedy, which would keep the current ties in place, would result in significant ongoing maintenance issues and is therefore unacceptable,” Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said. “This issue must be corrected in order for the project to be accepted by Metro.”

Stark said the costs associated with fixing the problem will be CRC’s responsibility . As for the impact on schedule, he said unless he hears otherwise from the contractor, the project is expected to reach “substantial completion” in August. That’s the point at which the contractor has finished work and the project is ready for Metro to test and take over.

No matter the outcome, these latest revelations are likely to renew questions about MWAA’s oversight of the multibillion-dollar project and whether CRC can deliver on its pledge to build a rail line with a 100-year life span as required in its contract.

Project officials are still working to remedy issues with 1,500 concrete panels that were installed at five of the six Phase 2 stations under construction.

A whistleblower lawsuit unsealed earlier this year alleged the panels were made from substandard material by a company that falsified test results. The company began manufacturing the panels in 2015, but the problem was not discovered by CRC officials until last year. One person has pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

Project officials have maintained that the panels do not pose a safety hazard, but CRC agreed to treat them with a sealant to prevent cracking. But that work, which was expected to be finished in early fall, has not been completed.

Stark said the problem with the rail ties was discovered by inspectors who were checking to ensure tracks met project standards. The areas affected include places where trains cross over to move to other tracks or move off the main rail line.

The concrete ties, which are 12 to 14 feet long and weigh more than 1,000 pounds each, were not inspected before they were installed because such issues are unheard of on rail projects, Stark said. However, Stark said, all ties will now be inspected before installation. About three-fifths of the ties have been installed on the eastern end of the rail line. Stark said installation is not complete on the western segment.

Stark said officials suspect the problems originated in the manufacturing process.

But Brett Urquhart, a senior vice president with Rocla Concrete Tie, said the ties they provided have been designed and manufactured to the same specifications as others they have manufactured for previous Dulles projects. He said the problems in these particular areas of track may stem from an overall design issue, which his company has been aware of and has been working with project officials to resolve..

The much-anticipated second phase of the Silver Line is expected to open for passenger service in 2020. It has six stations, including one at Dulles International Airport, and for the first time will extend Metro service in Loudoun County.

The rail line’s first phase opened in 2014 and included five stations — four in Tysons and one in Reston. Although ridership on the line has not met expectations, Virginia officials maintain it is an important catalyst for development in the Dulles Corridor.

Officials with the Federal Transit Administration said they are aware of the latest issues.

“MWAA has kept FTA informed of challenges such as those found with certain concrete panels and rail ties,” the agency said. “FTA continues to monitor MWAA’s quality control procedures as they work to mitigate these issues.”

The FTA is involved with the project because the U.S. Department of Transportation contributed $900 million in funding to its first phase, in addition to nearly $2 billion in federal loans for the second phase.

The FTA receives monthly progress reports on Silver Line construction from its own consultants, and they are supposed to be made available to the public. It is not clear whether this problem was flagged in those reports, because since the last report made available on FTA’s website was from February.