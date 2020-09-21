“My mother skunked him,” said Kyle Maday, 64.

It was the seed of a love story that would take the Darlings and their two daughters to Army posts across the globe. Their home life and incessant travels were helmed by a woman who took on a traditional 1950s role with an unconventional flair that family members said lasted nearly until covid-19 killed her this spring, at age 93.

Kim was born on the newlywed couple’s first stop, in Germany. Kyle came next, in Hawaii. Over time, the animals joined them.

Norma took in mice, birds, dogs, cats and rabbits. They had, for a time, a bat, a porcupine and a raccoon. Fred Darling — whose ramrod-straight military persona faced a constant joyful barrage at home — put his foot down on snakes.

Norma took after her father, a spunky shop teacher at Washington-Lee High School in Arlington County. Warren Beatty and future “F Troop” actor Forrest Tucker were among his students, Maday said. As a girl, Norma’s family had a pet chicken they put in a diaper sometimes so it could come indoors to evade predators.

As Fred took on several senior roles as an enlisted leader, Norma’s nurturing and extroverted nature made their home a welcoming space for lonely soldiers far from home.

“She was very confident, very in control, but also extremely passionate and extremely . . . empathetic. She was the perfect military wife,” said Maday, who lives in North Carolina and worked as a legal secretary and horse trainer. “She loved being surrogate mom to everybody.”

When Fred was the command sergeant major of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Norma would swoop in to care for cadets or young officers such as Greg Gardner, who had lost 30 pounds at Ranger School.

“She scrambled him a dozen eggs,” said Gates, who is director of administration and human resources at the National Military Family Association. Gardner and others became part of their huge extended family.

Norma orchestrated their incessant moves — to Fort Lee and Fort Myer in Virginia; the German towns of Aschaffenburg and Giessen; and beyond — with precision. She had taken classes in interior design at George Washington University before marrying Fred, and she’d plot details ahead of time, down to the placement of pictures on the walls, so the family could be fully unpacked within three days.

She also had an ability to stay cool as geopolitics heated up. After the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia, Fred rushed home and warned the family they might be forced to evacuate, carrying only a single bag with them.

“We’re going to have to leave the dog,” he told them.

They humored him, but there was no way that would happen to Scotia, the deaf border collie they had rescued from being drowned as a puppy in Canada.

There were flashes of real fear, as when her husband went silent for six weeks as he led troops in Vietnam and their base was bombed.

An ominous letter arrived at their home in Seaside, Calif., from the Department of the Army.

“My mother picked it up, put it aside, made dinner, did dishes,” Gates said.

And then she opened it — it was a recognition of Fred’s valor in saving other troops, by drawing fire to himself.

She cried, then rebounded.

“Enough of that,” she said. “He’ll be home in 13 months.”

She never spoke of it again.

“She wasn’t one to give into fears. You didn’t borrow a trouble,” Gates said. “She just did what needed to be done, but in a way that made it delightful” for her and her sister, she said.

One of her weapons was an epic enthusiasm for holidays, and she brought an especially ghoulish gusto to Halloween.

When Maday got into Edgar Allan Poe, and his poem “The Raven,” Norma made her into a vulture. She butterflied bleach bottles for talons, crafted wings with chicken wire, and hung a fresh shank bone around Maday’s neck.

“The dogs really did chase me,” Maday said, ditching her candy as she clumsily fled for safety. “She thought it was hysterical.”

Norma would apply toilet paper and oatmeal to her face, to look as if she were melting. She’d build elaborate 7-foot monsters each year, successfully terrifying her unsuspecting husband. Gates once had a black leotard spray-painted with yellow bumblebee stripes — while she was wearing it.

“I’m dreading coming up on Halloween without her,” Gates said.

After her husband’s military career ended, Norma became a top legal secretary in D.C.

“She just did it. It was incredible,” Gardner said.

Alfred H. Moses, a top attorney at the powerhouse D.C. firm Covington and Burling, plucked Darling from the secretary pool to manage his cases worldwide.

“She was always willing to pick up and go, wherever the job required,” said Moses, 91, a former special counsel to President Jimmy Carter.

“Unflappable,” he said. “Extremely sturdy.”

Added Moses: “You didn’t fool Norma. She was always positive and friendly. But don’t try to be too cute around Norma. You’ll get your head knocked off.”

Her marriage to Fred — “they were the love of each other’s lives,” Maday said — remained a source of strength for both. Until the end, Fred refused to head off for bed without her. They were fervently proud grandparents.

Gates moved home to take care of them as Fred’s health faded. He died shortly before Christmas in 2014, holding his wife’s hand after more than 60 years of marriage.

Norma later had several mini-strokes, and after a lifetime of independence gave way to clear signs of dementia, she moved into the Silverado memory care facility in Alexandria last fall.

By April, Norma had fallen ill with covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“From the morning they told me she was not doing well, I never got a chance to talk to her,” Gates said. She died at Inova Alexandria Hospital on April 29.

Norma had, over time, lost much of her ability to communicate, destroying one of the things that brought her the most joy, leaving her profoundly frustrated and embarrassed, Maday said.

“The way I think of it is that when she got the virus, she decided this was her way out. She wasn’t going to fight it,” Maday said.

Norma will be buried beside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery.

Staying true to a life of meticulous preparation, she prepared “a whole entire file on what to do about the funeral,” said Gates, who recently told her daughter about a problem that has arisen.

“I said, ‘Grandma’s going to come and haunt me. I’ve lost the folder,’ ” Gates said.

But she’ll find it. She has to.