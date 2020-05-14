A final report on the cause of the crash is expected in the coming months.

AD

H. Jay Cullen, 48, commander of the Virginia State Police’s Aviation Unit was a veteran pilot who spent several years shepherding the governor around Virginia. Also killed was Berke Bates, 40, who had just transferred to the aviation unit in July and was learning to become a helicopter pilot.

AD

Investigators said a review of the Virginia State Police’s training manual indicated that the “vortex ring state” was not included in lesson plans for initial or follow-up training and that the maneuvers associated with the condition were considered optional. However, the report said anecdotal information indicated that Cullen was aware of the concept.

Even so, investigators said a review of training records from 2001 until the accident “found no record of him receiving settling with power or vortex ring state recognition and recovery training” on the make and model of the helicopter that crashed.

AD

Investigators said the “helicopter’s low forward speed while descending put it in or near a region conducive to a vortex ring state.”

They said that security camera video and photographs of the aircraft’s descent showed the helicopter “rolled to the left, between 30-57 degrees, as it was spinning to the right.”

AD

“The Virginia State Police received the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Aviation Accident Factual Report late Wednesday and is currently reviewing its findings,” said spokeswoman Corinne N. Geller via email. “The Department is now awaiting the final ruling on the incident to be made by the NTSB Review Board, which will occur in the next 30 to 60 days.”

AD

The Bell 407 helicopter carrying Cullen and Bates left the Charlottesville/Albemarle Airport around 4 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2017, to provide aerial support to officials monitoring the white nationalists’ rally. It arrived in the area of the demonstration around 4:04 p.m. and continued to monitor the crowds for roughly 40 minutes. At around 4:42 p.m., it left to accompany then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s motorcade.

According to radar data provided by the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter was flying at an altitude of about 2,200 feet in the area of the motorcade in a north/northwest direction. At around 4:48 p.m., the aircraft turned to the right and began to descend rapidly, investigators said.

AD

FAA data indicated that it was descending at a rate of 6,800 feet a minute at a groundspeed of 30 knots before it lost radar contact. Investigators said there was no distress call before the crash.

AD

One witness described seeing the helicopter, “flying in a manner as if it were in trouble. It was spinning and it appeared that small pieces were flying off,” the report said.

The witness described the helicopter as “looking and sounding like it was in distress. The helicopter was spinning in small circles and it just became faster and faster and then it crashed.”

Another witness, who was golfing at the time of the crash, told investigators that the helicopter was flying normally but then began to hover as if it was having problems.

“All of a sudden it dropped (lost altitude) all while hovering,” he said in the report. “It started losing control and it went upside down then started falling while upside down, propellers first. He noticed what appeared to be a piece of the main propeller drop off before it went upside down. The helicopter dropped out of the sky at a fast rate.”

AD

AD

The NTSB said that helicopter had been involved in a previous crash after losing power during a training flight in 2010. Two troopers were on board but did not suffer serious injuries. The NTSB said that the probable cause of the crash was faulty maintenance, noting that the shop that had made repairs to the helicopter, which involved the replacement of a deflector plate, was not authorized to do such work.