Passengers watch as emergency personnel operate at the scene of the Jan. 31, 2018, crash involving an Amtrak train and a garbage truck in Crozet, Va. (Zack Wajsgrasu/The Daily Progress/AP)

The collision in Virginia more than a year ago between a train loaded with GOP lawmakers, headed for a getaway retreat, and a trash truck that ignored the barriers at a railroad crossing was recounted this week by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB’s conclusion — released on Tuesday in advance of the final report — was that the trash truck driver showed poor judgment in circumventing the barrier because he had ingested a mix of marijuana and a prescription drug used to treat pain, seizures and anxiety.

The NTSB said the chartered Amtrak train — two locomotives, a pair of cafe cars and six passenger cars — had departed Washington’s Union Station earlier on the morning of Jan. 31, 2018, with dozens of Republican members of Congress on board and many of their family members. Among them was then-House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.).

One of the three people in the cab of the trash truck was killed as the train engineer slammed on his emergency brakes but still plowed into the truck at about 35 mile per hour. Another trash truck passenger was seriously injured, while the 30-year-old truck driver suffered minor injuries. Four train crew members and three passengers also were injured.

The train was beginning to round a sweeping bend to the left that may have obscured the truck owned by Time Disposal from the approaching train, according to the NTSB account. But traditional railroad-crossing barriers had dropped into place to prevent vehicles from crossing.

The train’s engineer sounded its horn at a private grade crossing about 1,000 feet before the Lanetown Road crossing near Crozet, Va. The engineer, the NTSB said, “saw the warning lights flashing [at Lanetown] and the refuse truck drive around the lowered gate arms, but he believed the truck had sufficient time to clear the tracks.”

But for reasons not known to the NTSB, the trash truck stopped on the tracks and the engineer began emergency braking.

The engineer’s observations were supported by a camera on the train that looked out on the tracks. The video showed that:

• The trash truck was visible as the train enters the curve about 1,000 feet away from it.

• The warning lights on the Lanetown crossing are visible and flashing.

• Three seconds before impact the arm gates of the crossing are visible and in the down position, but the truck has stopped.

“About 3 seconds after the engineer engaged the emergency brake,” the NTSB report said, “the train struck the left rear side of the refuse truck. The truck rotated counterclockwise, collided with a railroad signal bungalow and a mailbox structure.”

The impact split the truck’s cab from its hopper, spewing a load of trash beside the tracks. The front axle of the lead locomotive derailed but the train remained upright.

The three people in the cab were not wearing seat belts and both passengers were thrown from the truck. The passenger is the center seat position died, while the passenger closest to the door was seriously injured. County police identified the dead man as Christopher Foley, 28, of Louisa County.

Some of the GOP Congress members, including several doctors among them, climbed off the train and attempted to help those who were injured. Only one member of Congress — Rep. Jason Lewis (R-Minn.) — was hospitalized. He was treated for minor injuries and released. Four Amtrak employees also were injured, including three in the lead locomotive and one in a cafe car.

Lawmakers aboard the train said they felt a sharp jolt and then a “hard impact” that “threw everybody up in the air a little.”

The crash was “loud and surprising,” Rep. Thomas ­Massie (R-Ky.) said following the crash. “We saw debris go by the left side of the train. The part of the truck we [could] see was decimated. Very relieved when the train came to a stop and [was] still on the tracks.”

The GOP lawmakers were bound for an annual retreat that was to be held at The Greenbrier, a resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

