Metro workers gathered at the ATU Local 689 union hall in Forestville, Md., on Sunday to vote on whether to authorize union leadership to conduct a strike. The vote is the culmination of a two-year labor dispute between Metro’s front-line workers and management. (courtesy of ATU Local 689)

Thousands of workers from Metro’s largest union voted Sunday on a measure to authorize a potential transit strike, a risky move that would be the culmination of an extended labor dispute and could grind the region’s transportation network to a halt.

The result of the vote was not expected until evening, and union leaders would not say whether they will launch a strike even if members authorize them to do so.

Because Metro workers are forbidden from striking under the system’s governing compact, a judge or arbitrator could order an end to any strike and penalize those who don’t comply.

But even a brief work stoppage would probably significantly disrupt the transit system, which transports about 1 million people a day and is expecting an additional influx of riders this week in connection with Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game festivities.

A majority of Metro’s workforce, about 8,000 active workers, belong to Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689. By about 1 p.m. Sunday, more than 2,000 eligible members had cast their votes — with the last round of voting scheduled to take place about 5 p.m., union officials said.

[As ridership falls, Metro to study bus business model]



Metro chief executive Paul J. Wiedefeld speaks at a news conference Dec. 5 in Washington. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The strike vote follows two previous labor actions this month intended to send a message to Metro management about stalled contract negotiations, job cuts, privatization, duty reassignments and other issues.

Workers held “late-out” demonstrations on July 4 and Thursday in which some employees arrived after the start of their scheduled shifts. The actions noticeably delayed some bus service.

The union has been working without a new contract since July 2016. Stalled negotiations sent the matter to binding arbitration starting last fall.

Most recently, the union grew concerned about Metro’s reassignment of janitors from rail yards and bus garages to Metro, which labor leaders said happened without the required consultations with the union.

Since Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld took over the struggling transit system in November 2015, union members have held regular demonstrations at Metro board meetings, voicing their opposition to cuts to jobs and open positions, fare increases and service cuts and a shift toward private contractors over union workers.

The transit agency has been beset by chronic safety and reliability issues that, along with other factors, have driven down ridership. The resulting revenue losses triggered fare increases and cutbacks in service.

Labor disputes and contract matters are intended to be resolved through grievances and binding arbitration. But after Metro threatened to discipline anyone who showed up late following the Thursday “late-out,” ATU Local 689 president Jackie L. Jeter issued a veiled strike threat to Wiedefeld.

“In addition, if you make good on your threat to suspend ANYONE for three days for a single miss, ALL OF LOCAL 689 WILL BE TAKING A 3 DAY SUSPENSION,” she wrote in an email to the general manager.

[Metro seeking buyer for downtown headquarters building]

The union also circulated a petition calling for Wiedefeld to be removed from office.

In an email to Jeter, Metro Chief Labor Relations Officer John M. Gilman laid out the stakes of an escalation.

“The collective bargaining agreement and the Compact prohibit concerted actions by the union to disrupt the services Metro supplies to the public,” the email said. “We demand that Local 689 cease and desist from any further illegal action and that you immediately instruct your members to arrive on time for work and to comply with all standard operating procedures.”

Forty years have passed since the last Metro workers’ strike.

A week-long “wildcat strike” in 1978 that disrupted commutes across the region centered on Metro’s failure to provide cost-of-living pay increases of 20 cents an hour that were agreed upon as part of a labor contract.

U.S. District Court Judge Louis F. Oberdorfer ordered the workers to return to the job or face contempt-of-court citations. He later found two Metro employees guilty of contempt of court, fining them $100 apiece. They also faced Metro penalties ranging from suspension to dismissal, The Washington Post reported at the time.

On Sunday, the line of workers waiting to vote wrapped partly around the building at the first of three scheduled meetings at the Local 689 union hall in Forestville, Md.

Workers chanted “Wiedefeld has got to go!”