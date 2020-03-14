Then, three stations on the Orange Line — Vienna, Dunn Loring-Merrifield and East Falls Church — will close May 23 for platform reconstruction. The stations should reopen during the second week of September, Metro said. West Falls Church station will remain open, with some weekend closures, the transit agency said.

Metro will offer free shuttles at the closed rail stations to connect riders to other stations.

In total, 20 outdoor platforms will be replaced as part of Metro’s multiyear platform-improvement project that included the renovation of six stations on the Yellow and Blue lines last summer.

The platform and station improvements will include slip-resistant tiles, brighter LED lighting, large digital advertising screens and stainless-steel platform shelters with charging ports, Metro said.

To start staging for the summer project, surface parking lots at East Falls Church, West Falls Church and Vienna stations will be closed starting Sunday while contractors move construction equipment to the sites. They will remain shut for seven to nine months.

“Once these lots close, there will be no parking available at East Falls Church, severely limited parking at West Falls Church, and reduced parking at Vienna Station,” Metro said in a statement. “Parking at Dunn Loring Station is not impacted.”

Late last month, the Metro board voted to waive parking fees at the Vienna and Dunn Loring-Merrifield stations during the shutdown. Fees will be waived starting May 23. Regular parking rates will be charged at West Falls Church, where parking will be limited, Metro said.

The station shutdowns and construction project will prompt Metro to cut service between the Ballston and West Falls Church stations on the Orange Line and between the Ballston and the Wiehle-Reston East stations on the Silver Line. Trains will be single-tracking through the work area, Metro said.

During the project, passengers can expect the Orange Line to end at West Falls Church station instead of Vienna. Trains on the Orange and Silver lines will bypass the closed East Falls Church station.

Trains will run every 16 minutes during the day and every 20 minutes at night between West Falls Church and Ballston stations on the Orange Line and between Wiehle-Reston East and Largo Town Center stations on the Silver Line, Metro said.

Mondays through Saturdays, extra Orange Line trains will run east from Ballston, increasing service to every eight minutes between the station and New Carrollton, Metro said.

Blue Line trains will run every eight minutes as well, to help sync with the Orange Line.

Construction crews will be working on all four stations at the same time, Metro said. Work could spill over into areas cordoned off in the fall, even after the stations reopen, Metro said.

“As we’ve done before, we are tackling issues before they become emergencies, and I want to be the first to thank our customers for their understanding as we undertake this challenging project, rebuilding concrete megastructures in the median of a multilane highway,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement.