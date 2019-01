Authorities evacuated the Pentagon Metro station Thursday evening as a precaution after a Pentagon police dog signaled an alert in an area of the station, the agency said.

The incident began about 6:45 p.m. and did not involve any specific bag or person; as a precautionary measure customers were cleared from the station, Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said.

Blue and Yellow line trains bypassed the station as officials continued to check the area, officials said.