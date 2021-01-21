In an opening statement prepared for his hearing Thursday morning before the Senate Commerce Committee, Buttigieg pointed to “bipartisan appetite for a generational opportunity to transform and improve America’s infrastructure.” He also planned to say that “good transportation policy can play no less a role than making possible the American Dream,” by moving people and goods, while also generating jobs.

AD

“But I also recognize that at their worst, misguided policies and missed opportunities in transportation can reinforce racial and economic inequality, by dividing or isolating neighborhoods and undermining government's basic role of empowering Americans to thrive,” he planned to say.

AD

Buttigieg would bring the profile he garnered during the campaign to his new job. Biden has framed the transportation role as a significant part of the nation’s recovery from the coronavirus and the rebuilding of the economy.

Buttigieg also stands to make history: He would become the first openly gay member of a Cabinet to be confirmed by the Senate.

Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, were on hand for Biden’s swearing-in at the Capitol, along with Elaine Chao, who he would follow as transportation secretary. He bracketed Inauguration Day with appearances as a spirited booster for his new boss and the Biden agenda, offering a sense of the potential contours of his new role.

AD

Starting before sunrise, Buttigieg pivoted from “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski’s question on a litany of Trump misdeeds to offer his own framing of a hopeful future. Once the sun “goes down tonight over the Lincoln Memorial, it will be setting over a different Washington with different leadership,” Buttigieg said.

AD

Later, he was on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Buttigieg turned 39 on Tuesday and would be the youngest person to serve as transportation secretary. The job involves overseeing billions of dollars in highway construction funds, tens of thousands of air traffic controllers and ensuring the safety of everything from jet planes to pipelines. The department’s budget is far bigger than South Bend’s and employs about half as many than the population of the Indiana city.

AD

Buttigieg will say Thursday his guiding principles in the role would be safety, fighting climate change, creating jobs and ensuring public resources are used equitably. Those last three, he says, he views as closely related and would seek to bring them “into a unified picture.”

The coronavirus pandemic will add challenges.

“Safety is the foundation of the department’s mission, and it takes on new meaning amid this pandemic,” Buttigieg will say, according to his prepared remarks. Biden, for example, has promised an order requiring mask usage for “interstate travel on planes, trains and buses,” a break from the Trump administration.

The job as secretary would offer a political opportunity to Buttigieg, a star in the Democratic Party but who had effectively no path upward in Republican-dominated Indiana. The billions of dollars at the department’s disposal touch every part of the country. And he will have an opportunity to make progress on climate change and racial justice.

AD

AD

Transportation is the nation’s biggest producer of greenhouse gases, and cutting them is one of the new administration’s top priorities. On Wednesday, Biden ordered the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department to work toward tightening emissions rules for cars and SUVs after they had been weakened by Trump.

Buttigieg is likely to play a significant role on infrastructure, advocating for the administration on Capitol Hill and helping direct the spending of any new funds.

In his prepared remarks, Buttigieg described the reach of Biden’s infrastructure vision: “creating millions of good-paying jobs, revitalizing communities that have been left behind, enabling American small businesses, workers, families and farmers to compete and win in the global economy, and tackling the climate crisis.”

AD

AD

A bill authorizing federal highway and transit programs expires at the end of the year and Democrats in Congress are hoping to use the opportunity to steer transportation funding in more environmentally friendly directions. But in both chambers the party only narrowly holds control, which could limit lawmakers’ ambitions. While leaders of both parties say they support an increase in spending, there are significant divisions over how the money could best be used.

Senate Democrats have responded warmly to Buttigieg’s nomination.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a member of the Commerce Committee, said she believes Buttigieg would work toward ensuring safety and creating jobs.

AD

“I am confident that he will be an effective advocate for the major infrastructure package that we desperately need while also working tirelessly to make our transportation systems more equitable, efficient and sustainable,” Duckworth said in a statement after a virtual meeting with him.

AD

While Buttigieg’s experience in the transportation field is slim, he earned praise in South Bend for reworking downtown streets to make them safer and more enjoyable for pedestrians and cyclists. As a presidential candidate, he issued detailed plans that included a national Vision Zero policy to eliminate traffic deaths, a decade-long blitz to repair roads and bridges and a major expansion of public transportation.

Buttigieg has promised to bring “a mayor’s perspective” to the Transportation Department, and to “make sure voices from every level of government are part of the process.”

AD

Days after his nomination, Buttigieg told a virtual gathering of supporters that government leaders, whatever their position, need to show “a level of humility.” That could be useful as he gets up to speed at a vast and highly technical federal agency. “Generally, you’re conducting, you’re not playing the instruments,” Buttigieg told the supporters last month.

AD

Biden has also picked a deputy for Buttigieg with a much deeper resume in transportation, nominating Polly Trottenberg, who was New York City’s transportation commissioner and a top department leader during the Obama administration. Christopher Coes, of the advocacy group Smart Growth America, also has been chosen for a top policy job.

Trottenberg wrote on Twitter Monday that she looks forward to working with Buttigieg.