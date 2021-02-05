In his first public appearance since being sworn in Wednesday, Buttigieg met Friday with Washington-area transportation officials and Amtrak leaders at Union Station. They discussed the Biden administration’s support for about $20 billion to help transit agencies recover from the financial blow inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a new federal mandate that transit employees and passengers wear masks.

AD

AD

“I wanted to make sure we were getting out and about right away because there are so many essential workers in America’s transportation system — like the workers you see behind me who we’ve been speaking with — who we depend on for our economy, for our way of life,” Buttigieg told reporters while standing on a Union Station platform in front of a trio of trains.

He spoke one-on-one with about a dozen transit employees but did not take questions from the news media.

Metro officials said discussions about using its facilities for virus vaccinations are in the early stages, and that any plan likely would involve large parking garages, such as those at the Greenbelt and Shady Grove stations. Metro made the offer to local health agencies in the Washington region, as well as to Buttigieg.

AD

A spokesman for Buttigieg did not respond to a request for comment on the idea. Local officials in the D.C. region indicated Friday they had no immediate plans to launch sites at Metro facilities.

AD

Drive-through vaccination clinics previously have been used to administer flu shots and are being used again to inoculate people against the coronavirus. Using Metro’s garages could put them back to use at a time when many commuters are working from home or eschewing trains because of concerns about virus exposure.

The decline in ridership has wreaked havoc on the budgets of Metro and other transportation agencies. Metro last year proposed steep cuts in service, but ultimately received $610 million in a second round of federal coronavirus relief and withdrew the proposed cuts.

AD

Despite that infusion of money, transit agencies are expected to need billions more in aid in the coming years. A study for the American Public Transportation Association concluded that agencies will face a $39 billion shortfall through 2023. The Biden administration has proposed $20 billion in aid in its new relief proposal.

AD

Buttigieg said Friday it was important that the nation’s transportation network emerge strengthened from the pandemic.

“We are in a moment of need to act and ensure that we are sustaining the basics, but also to go beyond the basics, because this would be a missed opportunity if we simply go back exactly the way we were before,” Buttigieg said.

AD

Buttigieg, who spoke in front of a new high-speed Acela train that Amtrak plans to deploy in October, has spoken with enthusiasm about intercity rail. He has floated whether the nation’s rail system can match those in Europe and Asia.

William J. Flynn, Amtrak’s chief executive, said while much of his conversation with Buttigieg on Friday was focused on recovering in the short term, there also was a chance to look further ahead.

“We talked a little bit about the future and where growth opportunities lie,” Flynn said. “For me, it’s clear the secretary has a broad vision and the department has a vision of the future of intercity passenger rail.”

The Biden administration this week imposed a mandate that public transportation passengers wear masks, adopting a measure the Trump administration had resisted. At Union Station, Amtrak ticket kiosks displayed the message, “Federal law requires masks.” A similar message was posted at the Greyhound terminal attached to the station.

AD

AD

“The mask requirement will save lives by helping control the transmission of covid-19,” Buttigieg said.

Many transportation networks already required masks — airlines in particular had been enforcing their policies by banning hundreds of passengers who wouldn’t comply — but a federal requirement was supported by unions who argued it would enhance private and local efforts.